ACC announces time changes for football games on Sept. 16

Kickoff times for home games at Boston College and Louisville on Saturday, September 16, have been changed, the ACC announced Sunday.

Boston College’s home game against Notre Dame, originally scheduled for noon, has been moved to 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

Louisville, which was originally scheduled to play Clemson at 3:30 p.m., will now face the Tigers at 8 p.m. on ABC.

In addition to those scheduling changes, Pitt’s home game vs. Oklahoma State will now be shown on ESPN and Virginia’s home game vs. Connecticut will move to ESPN2. Kickoff for both games remain at noon.

“I appreciate the cooperation and flexibility by our institutional leadership and television partners in making these changes possible,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford.