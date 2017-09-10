ACC announces time changes for football games on Sept. 16
Published Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017, 5:24 pm
Front Page » Sports » ACC announces time changes for football games on Sept. 16
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Kickoff times for home games at Boston College and Louisville on Saturday, September 16, have been changed, the ACC announced Sunday.
Boston College’s home game against Notre Dame, originally scheduled for noon, has been moved to 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.
Louisville, which was originally scheduled to play Clemson at 3:30 p.m., will now face the Tigers at 8 p.m. on ABC.
In addition to those scheduling changes, Pitt’s home game vs. Oklahoma State will now be shown on ESPN and Virginia’s home game vs. Connecticut will move to ESPN2. Kickoff for both games remain at noon.
“I appreciate the cooperation and flexibility by our institutional leadership and television partners in making these changes possible,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion