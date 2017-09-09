ACC announces football scheduling changes

The ACC announced today that two conference football games will move to different dates. The Miami at Florida State and the Georgia Tech at Miami games will be rescheduled for Saturday, October 7, and Saturday, October 14, respectively.

Miami at Florida State was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 16. The Georgia Tech at Miami game is being moved from its originally scheduled date of Thursday, October 12 to abide by the ACC Football scheduling parameter that requires teams playing on Thursday night to have equal or full rest.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “As important as football is to all of us, these kinds of events provide perspective when you’re talking about life-threatening events and the aftermath ramifications.

“It quickly became clear that it was in the best interest of our players, coaches and fans to reschedule next week’s Miami at Florida State game. Typically, it’s not easy to reschedule games, but in this instance, there was a clear path to adjust quickly and effectively.

“I appreciate the leadership at our schools and with our television partners as this process was seamless, and we were able to adjust in as fair a way as possible.”