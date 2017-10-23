ACC announces football game times, TV networks for Nov. 4

The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following game times and networks for the football games of Nov. 4.

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for Virginia Tech at Miami and Clemson at NC State. Those games will be played at either 3:30 p.m. or in prime time between 7:15 p.m. – 8 p.m., and will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.

Saturday, November 4

Syracuse at Florida State, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 3 p.m., RSN

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Virginia Tech at Miami, six-day hold, 3:30 p.m. or between 7:15-8 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Clemson at NC State, six-day hold, 3:30 p.m. or between 7:15-8 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Open Dates: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt

All times are Eastern.