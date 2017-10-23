ACC announces football game times, TV networks for Nov. 4
The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following game times and networks for the football games of Nov. 4.
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for Virginia Tech at Miami and Clemson at NC State. Those games will be played at either 3:30 p.m. or in prime time between 7:15 p.m. – 8 p.m., and will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.
Saturday, November 4
- Syracuse at Florida State, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
- Georgia Tech at Virginia, 3 p.m., RSN
- Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
- Virginia Tech at Miami, six-day hold, 3:30 p.m. or between 7:15-8 p.m., ABC or ESPN
- Clemson at NC State, six-day hold, 3:30 p.m. or between 7:15-8 p.m., ABC or ESPN
Open Dates: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt
All times are Eastern.
