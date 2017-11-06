 jump to example.com
 

ACC announces football game times, TV networks for Nov. 18

Published Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 3:31 pm

acc footballThe Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following game times and networks for the football games of November 18.

Saturday, Nov. 18

  • Virginia at Miami, noon, ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Nov. 11
  • Delaware State at Florida State, noon, RSN
  • The Citadel at Clemson, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network – split window
  • Pitt at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network – split window
  • Western Carolina at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACC Network Extra
  • Syracuse at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of Nov. 11
  • Georgia Tech at Duke, 3:30 p.m., RSN
  • NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

All times are Eastern.

    

