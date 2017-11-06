ACC announces football game times, TV networks for Nov. 18
The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following game times and networks for the football games of November 18.
Saturday, Nov. 18
- Virginia at Miami, noon, ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Nov. 11
- Delaware State at Florida State, noon, RSN
- The Citadel at Clemson, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network – split window
- Pitt at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network – split window
- Western Carolina at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACC Network Extra
- Syracuse at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of Nov. 11
- Georgia Tech at Duke, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
All times are Eastern.
