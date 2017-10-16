 jump to example.com
 

ACC announces football game times, networks for Week 9

Published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, 12:27 pm

acc footballThe Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following game times and networks for the football games of Oct. 27-28.

Friday, October 27 (Previously Announced)

  • Florida State at Boston College, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 28

  • Miami at North Carolina, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU*, Noon
  • Louisville at Wake Forest, ACC Network, 12:20 p.m.
  • Virginia at Pitt, RSN, 12:30 p.m.
  • NC State at Notre Dame, NBC, 3:30 p.m. (Previously Announced)
  • Duke at Virginia Tech, ACC Network, 7:20 p.m.
  • Georgia Tech at Clemson, ABC or ESPN2*, 8 p.m.

*Network Designations after the games of Oct. 21

All times are Eastern.

 

