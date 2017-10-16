ACC announces football game times, networks for Week 9
Published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, 12:27 pm
ACC announces football game times, networks for Week 9
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following game times and networks for the football games of Oct. 27-28.
Friday, October 27 (Previously Announced)
Florida State at Boston College, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Saturday, October 28
Miami at North Carolina, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU*, Noon
Louisville at Wake Forest, ACC Network, 12:20 p.m.
Virginia at Pitt, RSN, 12:30 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, NBC, 3:30 p.m. (Previously Announced)
Duke at Virginia Tech, ACC Network, 7:20 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, ABC or ESPN2*, 8 p.m.
*Network Designations after the games of Oct. 21
All times are Eastern.
