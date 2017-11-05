 jump to example.com
 

ACC announces football game times, networks for Week 11

Published Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 8:35 am

acc footballThe Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following game times and networks for the football games of Nov. 11.

Thursday, Nov. 9

  • North Carolina at Pitt, ESPN, 7:30 p.m. (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 11

  • Duke at Army West Point, CBSSN, noon (previously announced)
  • NC State at Boston College, noon, ABC/ESPN2 (reverse mirror)
  • Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
  • Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3 p.m., RSN
  • Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
  • Notre Dame at Miami, 8 p.m., ABC

All times are Eastern.

    

