ACC announces football game times, networks for Week 11
Published Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 8:35 am
Front Page » Sports » ACC announces football game times, networks for Week 11
The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following game times and networks for the football games of Nov. 11.
Thursday, Nov. 9
North Carolina at Pitt, ESPN, 7:30 p.m. (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 11
Duke at Army West Point, CBSSN, noon (previously announced)
NC State at Boston College, noon, ABC/ESPN2 (reverse mirror)
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3 p.m., RSN
Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Notre Dame at Miami, 8 p.m., ABC
All times are Eastern.
Tom Herlihy asked Waynesboro YMCA executive director Jeff Fife what had happened to the annual Tri for the Y sprint triathlon series from a few years back.
Fishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.
The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
Discussion