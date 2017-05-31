 jump to example.com

ACC announces early season football game times, TV

Published Wednesday, May. 31, 2017, 5:19 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The ACC announced the TV networks and game times of the football games for the first three weeks of the 2017 season, with the exception of one road non-conference game, which is controlled by another conference. In all, 45 game times and networks were announced.

acc footballAlso announced were Thursday and Friday night contests throughout the season which will be nationally televised by ESPN, with the exception of the two games on Thanksgiving Friday.

Including games previously announced, ACC teams will appear in 13 national telecasts on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or FOX during the first three weeks, with an additional three more exposures on ESPNU.

Once again the conference will have a syndicated package on the ACC Network which will air in more than 100 markets and a package on the Regional Sports Networks (RSN) that will be in an average 71 million homes.

However, with ACC Network Extra carrying both packages in areas where they are not available on either a syndicated station or FOX Regional Sports Network, every ACC-controlled football game this year will once again be a national exposure. ACC Network Extra can be accessed through the Watch ESPN App.

Game times were announced for nationally televised Thursday night games on ESPN, including Louisville at NC State (Oct. 5, 8 p.m.), Georgia Tech at Miami (Oct. 12, 8 p.m.) and North Carolina at Pitt (Nov. 9, 8 p.m.).

The Friday national exposures include Virginia at Boise State on Sept. 22 (ESPN or ESPN2, 8 p.m.), Miami at Duke on Sept. 29 (ESPN, 7 p.m.) Clemson at Syracuse on Oct. 13 (ESPN, 7 p.m.), and Florida State at Boston College on Oct. 27 (ESPN, 8 p.m.).

The ACC Network will open its season with Cal at North Carolina (Sept. 2, 12:20 p.m.) followed by a prime time exposure with Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State (7 p.m., Sept. 9) and Furman at NC State (12:20 p.m., Sept. 16).

The ACC Regional Sports Network package begins with Miami hosting Bethune-Cookman (12:30 p.m., Sept. 2), and continues with Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech (12:30 p.m., Sept. 9) and Baylor at Duke (12:30 p.m., Sept. 16).

(All times Eastern)

 

Thursday, August 31

  • Presbyterian at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

 

Friday, September 1

  • Central Connecticut State at Syracuse, ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.
  • Boston College at Northern Illinois, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, September 2

  • Kent State at Clemson, ESPN, Noon (previously announced)
  • Cal at North Carolina, ACC Network, 12:20 p.m.
  • Bethune-Cookman at Miami, RSN, 12:30 p.m.
  • Youngstown State at Pitt, ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.
  • NC State vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 3 p.m. (previously announced)
    Belk College Kickoff Game, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
  • William & Mary at Virginia, ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.
  • NC Central at Duke, ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.
  • Louisville vs. Purdue, FOX, 7:30 p.m.
    Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
  • Florida State vs. Alabama, ABC, 8 p.m. (previously announced)
    Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

 

Sunday, September 3

  • West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, ABC, 7:30 p.m. (previously announced)
    FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

 

Monday, September 4

  • Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech, ESPN, 8 p.m. (previously announced)
    Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

 

Saturday, September 9

  • Louisville at North Carolina, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, Noon
  • Northwestern at Duke, ESPNU, Noon
  • Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech, RSN, 12:30 p.m.
  • Wake Forest at Boston College, ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.
  • Pitt at Penn State, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
  • Miami at Arkansas State, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
  • Middle Tennessee at Syracuse, ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.
  • Indiana at Virginia, ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.
  • Delaware at Virginia Tech, ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.
  • Marshall at NC State, ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.
  • Auburn at Clemson, ESPN, 7 p.m.
  • Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State, ACC Network, 7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 16

  • Notre Dame at Boston College, ABC or ESPN, Noon
  • Oklahoma State at Pitt, ABC/ESPN2 (reverse mirror), Noon
  • Connecticut at Virginia, ESPNU, Noon
  • Furman at NC State, ACC Network, 12:20 p.m.
  • Baylor at Duke, RSN, 12:30 p.m.
  • Clemson at Louisville, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
  • Central Michigan at Syracuse, ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.
  • Virginia Tech at East Carolina, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
  • Utah State at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.
  • Georgia Tech at UCF, ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
  • Miami at Florida State, ABC, 8 p.m. (previously announced)
  • North Carolina at Old Dominion, TBD by Conference USA

 

Friday, September 22

  • Virginia at Boise State, ESPN or ESPN2, 8 p.m.

 

Friday, September 29

  • Miami at Duke, ESPN, 7 p.m.

 

Thursday, October 5

  • Louisville at NC State, ESPN, 8 p.m.

 

Thursday, October 12

  • Georgia Tech at Miami, ESPN, 8 p.m.

 

Friday, October 13

  • Clemson at Syracuse, ESPN, 7 p.m.

 

Friday, October 27

  • Florida State at Boston College, ESPN, 8 p.m.

 

Thursday, November 9

  • North Carolina at Pitt, ESPN, 8 p.m.

 

Saturday, December 2

  • 13th Annual Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game,
    Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
    7:45 p.m. (ESPN) or 8 p.m. (ABC)
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kickoff times announced for Virginia’s first three football games
Summer food program begins for children at risk of hunger
Virginia announces hiring of Trent Paulson as assistant wrestling coach
McAuliffe on President Trump’s decision to leave Paris Climate Agreement
State Police: Traffic deaths down slightly over Memorial Day weekend
June schedule at the Wayne Theatre
3 practical tips to drive more traffic to your e-commerce site
How to ensure applications operate at their best
MBU RN to BSN program receives full accreditation
Bach Festival founder retires from EMU after 40 years
McAuliffe announces winners of NSA Day of Cyber challenge
Hard times In Hartford: Squirrels lose opener 12-2
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Did UVA baseball get screwed?
Salvation Army raises money for social services with music event
David Swanson: War monuments are killing us
UVA golfer Jimmy Stanger named First-Team All-American
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 