ACC announces early season football game times, TV

The ACC announced the TV networks and game times of the football games for the first three weeks of the 2017 season, with the exception of one road non-conference game, which is controlled by another conference. In all, 45 game times and networks were announced.

Also announced were Thursday and Friday night contests throughout the season which will be nationally televised by ESPN, with the exception of the two games on Thanksgiving Friday.

Including games previously announced, ACC teams will appear in 13 national telecasts on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or FOX during the first three weeks, with an additional three more exposures on ESPNU.

Once again the conference will have a syndicated package on the ACC Network which will air in more than 100 markets and a package on the Regional Sports Networks (RSN) that will be in an average 71 million homes.

However, with ACC Network Extra carrying both packages in areas where they are not available on either a syndicated station or FOX Regional Sports Network, every ACC-controlled football game this year will once again be a national exposure. ACC Network Extra can be accessed through the Watch ESPN App.

Game times were announced for nationally televised Thursday night games on ESPN, including Louisville at NC State (Oct. 5, 8 p.m.), Georgia Tech at Miami (Oct. 12, 8 p.m.) and North Carolina at Pitt (Nov. 9, 8 p.m.).

The Friday national exposures include Virginia at Boise State on Sept. 22 (ESPN or ESPN2, 8 p.m.), Miami at Duke on Sept. 29 (ESPN, 7 p.m.) Clemson at Syracuse on Oct. 13 (ESPN, 7 p.m.), and Florida State at Boston College on Oct. 27 (ESPN, 8 p.m.).

The ACC Network will open its season with Cal at North Carolina (Sept. 2, 12:20 p.m.) followed by a prime time exposure with Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State (7 p.m., Sept. 9) and Furman at NC State (12:20 p.m., Sept. 16).

The ACC Regional Sports Network package begins with Miami hosting Bethune-Cookman (12:30 p.m., Sept. 2), and continues with Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech (12:30 p.m., Sept. 9) and Baylor at Duke (12:30 p.m., Sept. 16).

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, August 31

Presbyterian at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 1

Central Connecticut State at Syracuse, ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Northern Illinois, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

Kent State at Clemson, ESPN, Noon (previously announced)

(previously announced) Cal at North Carolina, ACC Network, 12:20 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, RSN, 12:30 p.m.

Youngstown State at Pitt, ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

NC State vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 3 p.m. (previously announced)

Belk College Kickoff Game, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

(previously announced) Belk College Kickoff Game, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. William & Mary at Virginia, ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at Duke, ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Louisville vs. Purdue, FOX, 7:30 p.m.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. Florida State vs. Alabama, ABC, 8 p.m. (previously announced)

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Sunday, September 3

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, ABC, 7:30 p.m. (previously announced)

FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

Monday, September 4

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech, ESPN, 8 p.m. (previously announced)

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Saturday, September 9

Louisville at North Carolina, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, Noon

Northwestern at Duke, ESPNU, Noon

Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech, RSN, 12:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College, ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Pitt at Penn State, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Arkansas State, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Syracuse, ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Virginia, ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Virginia Tech, ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at NC State, ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Clemson, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State, ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Notre Dame at Boston College, ABC or ESPN, Noon

Oklahoma State at Pitt, ABC/ESPN2 (reverse mirror), Noon

Connecticut at Virginia, ESPNU, Noon

Furman at NC State, ACC Network, 12:20 p.m.

Baylor at Duke, RSN, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Syracuse, ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at East Carolina, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

Utah State at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at UCF, ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida State, ABC, 8 p.m . (previously announced)

. (previously announced) North Carolina at Old Dominion, TBD by Conference USA

Friday, September 22

Virginia at Boise State, ESPN or ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 29

Miami at Duke, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 5

Louisville at NC State, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 12

Georgia Tech at Miami, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Friday, October 13

Clemson at Syracuse, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 27

Florida State at Boston College, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Thursday, November 9

North Carolina at Pitt, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 2

13th Annual Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game,

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

7:45 p.m. (ESPN) or 8 p.m. (ABC)