 jump to example.com

ACC announces 2016 All-ACC Academic Football Team

Published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 10:58 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

acc footballWake Forest senior safety Ryan Janvion, who last December was named the winner of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Jim Tatum Award as the ACC’s Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and linebacker Ben Boulware head the 66-man 2016 All-ACC Academic Football team announced Wednesday by Commissioner John Swofford.

To be eligible for consideration for the team, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during his undergraduate and/or graduate academic career.

All 14 ACC schools were represented on the team. The ACC has selected an All-ACC Academic Football team every year since 1954. Nineteen members of the team have already received their undergraduate degrees.

The team was chosen from a pool of 143 ACC football student-athletes who were nominated by their schools.

Janvion, a redshirt senior from Pembroke Pines, Florida, was a finalist for the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame’s Campbell Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete. As such, he was named one of the NFF’s National Scholar-Athletes and winner of one of its coveted post-graduate scholarships.

Watson, a junior in eligibility from Gainesville, Georgia, led Clemson to the National Championship and was named the winner of the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards and the John Unitas Golden Arm Award, which are presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback. He leads a total of nine ACC signal callers chosen for the team.

Boulware, a senior from Anderson, South Carolina, was named a second-team All-America by six different organizations and ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year by the league’s head coaches.

In addition to Janvion, Duke cornerback DeVon Edwards (Covington, Georgia) was also named a Campbell Trophy finalist and a Scholar-Athlete by the National Football Foundation. Edwards was one of 14 Duke student-athletes who were selected to the team, the most of any ACC school. Edwards, Janvion and Pitt senior offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) were named to the All-ACC Academic team for the fourth time in their careers, becoming the 23rd, 24th and 25th student-athletes to do so in the 63-year history of the team.

Joining Watson as signal callers who were selected to the team were Boston College graduate transfer Patrick Towles (Ft. Thomas, Kentucky), Duke redshirt freshman Daniel Jones  (Charlotte, North Carolina), Miami junior Brad Kaaya (Los Angeles, Calif.), NC State graduate transfer Ryan Finley (Phoenix, Arizona), Pitt redshirt senior Nate Peterman (Jacksonville, Florida), Syracuse sophomore Eric Dungey (Lake Oswego, Oregon), Syracuse junior Zack Mahoney (LaGrange Park, Illinois) and Wake Forest junior John Wolford (Jacksonville, Florida).

A total of six players named to the team also received some form of All-America recognition. Clemson sophomore defensive endChristian Wilkins (Springfield, Massachusetts) was named a first-team All-American, while Clemson’s Watson and Boulware, Virginia junior linebacker Micah Kiser (Baltimore, Maryland) and Virginia Tech senior fullback Sam Rogers (Mechanicsville, Virginia) earned second-team honors. Virginia Tech sophomore linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (Danville, Virginia) was a third team All-American honoree.

Six members of the All-ACC Academic team also received some form of Freshman All-America honors, including Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (Wake Forest, North Carolina), Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (Nyack, New York), Georgia Tech offensive guard Parker Braun (Hallsville, Texas) and Wake Forest punter Dom Maggio (Monkton, Maryland), who all earned first-team honors. Duke’s Jones and Florida State offensive tackle Landon Dickerson (Hickory, North Carolina) were named honorable mention Freshmen All-Americans.

Seventeen members of the team earned some form of All-ACC recognition. Boulware, Kiser and Virginia senior punter Nicholas Conte (Roanoke, Virginia) each were named first-team All-ACC. Bisnowaty, Edmunds, Lawrence, Watson, Wilkins and Miami senior punter Justin Vogel (Tampa, Florida) were each named second-team All-ACC. Giles-Harris, Maggio, Boston College junior linebackerConnor Strachan (Wellesley, Massachusetts), Louisville sophomore offensive tackle Geron Christian (Ocala, Florida), Louisville redshirt senior center Tobijah Hughley (Lexington, Kentucky), NC State graduate transfer center Joe Scelfo (Bogart, Georgia), Pitt redshirt sophomore offensive guard Alex Bookser (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and Virginia Tech senior safety Chuck Clark  (Suffolk, Virginia) earned honorable mention honors.

Eight members of the team were selected for the third time in their careers, including Boulware, Vogel, Clark, Wolford, Boston College senior defensive end Kevin Kavalec (Middleburg Heights, Ohio), Duke senior cornerback Bryon Fields (Charlotte, N.C.), Pitt senior tight end Scott Orndoff (Waynesboro, Pennsylvania) and Virginia Tech junior cornerback Brandon Facyson (Newnan, Georgia).

 Four members of the team earned CoSIDA Academic All-American honors.  Duke redshirt senior defensive tackle A. J. Wolf (Greenwich, Connecticut) and Syracuse senior tight end Cameron MacPherson (Syracuse, New York) were first team CoSIDA Academic All-American selections, while Virginia’s Kiser and Boston College’s Kavalec were second-team honorees.

Duke led all schools with 14 selections, followed by Boston College, Pitt and Wake Forest with six each, Syracuse and Virginia Tech with five, and Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami and NC State with four apiece. Virginia had three players chosen, followed by Louisville (2), North Carolina (2) and Florida State (one).

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Chris Graham: Three ways to stretch a small business marketing budget

Your small business didn’t have money for a splashy Super Bowl ad. Bummer!

‘A Bitter End’: The print newspaper faces day of reckoning

“A Bitter End,” read the headline of an early edition of Monday’s Boston Globe, delivered to newspaper subscribers in Florida.

Rock 'n' Roll Express in WWE Hall of Fame: Long overdue

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express is, finally, getting its due, with the news that the tag team will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: #12 UVA bounces back

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA's 71-55 win over #4 Louisville courtside at JPJ.

Inside the Numbers: #12 UVA gets to the line, go figure

Remember when UVA shot had three free throw attempts for the entire game in a loss at then-#1 Villanova?

Waynesboro Police: Electric bill scam is back

The Waynesboro Police Department is warning that the electric bill scam is back in the local area.

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Augusta County rest area

The suspect, a 33-year-old Rockingham County man, was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops in a foul mood

Chris Graham breaks down #9 UVA's 66-62 loss at Syracuse and looks ahead to a titanic matchup with Louisville.

House Republicans release amended two-year budget

The Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations proposed an amended two-year state budget Sunday.

Nelson County landowners to rally for property rights

A community rally in support of Nelson County property owners who have been sued by Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be held on Monday.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 