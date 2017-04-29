ACC has 43 players chosen in 2017 NFL Draft

The ACC had 43 players chosen in the 2017 National Football League Draft over the past three days in Philadelphia. The total is the second highest for any conference this year and the third-highest total for the ACC in the Draft.

The ACC has had 158 players chosen in the last four NFL Drafts, the second-highest total of any conference. The league had at least 42 selections in 2014 (42), 2015 (47) and this year and is one of only two conferences to do so.

In this year’s draft, Miami led all ACC teams with nine selections followed by Clemson and North Carolina (6 each), Pitt (5), Florida State and Virginia Tech (4 each), NC State (3), Boston College and Louisville (2 each), and Georgia Tech and Wake Forest with one selection apiece,

Miami’s nine picks gives the Hurricanes 336 draftees all-time, the most of any ACC school. The Hurricanes now have 64 first-round selections, also the most of any school in the ACC.

A total of 32 ACC players were chosen on the final day of the draft.

Four ACC players were selected in the first round of the draft on Thursday night, led by North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was chosen second by the Cleveland Browns. Trubisky is the fourth UNC player taken as the second overall player in the draft, joining Ken Willard (1965), Lawrence Taylor (1981) and Julius Peppers (2002).

Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams was then taken seventh overall by the Los Angeles Chargers and Tigers’ quarterback Deshaun Watson was selected 12th overall by the Houston Texans. Finally, Miami tight David Njoku was tabbed 29th by the Cleveland Browns.

Williams is the third Clemson wide receiver taken in the first round since 2013, joining Sammy Watkins (4th, 2014) and DeAndre Hopkins (27th, 2013). He is the fifth Clemson wide receiver drafted in that time.

Williams and Watson made NFL Draft history on Thursday, becoming the first quarterback and wide receiver from the same team to be chosen among the first 12 picks in the draft.

A total of four ACC quarterbacks were selected in the Draft, the most of any conference. In addition to Trubisky and Watson, Pitt’s Nathan Peterman was selected in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills (171st overall) and Miami’s Brad Kaaya was taken in the sixth round as the 215th overall selection by the Detroit Lions.

Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, who was chosen Friday in the second round and 41st overall, became the highest drafted running back for the Seminoles in 20 years, or since former FSU standout Warrick Dunn was taken in the 1997 NFL Draft.

The selection of Pitt RB James Conner, the 2014 ACC Player of the Year, who overcame both Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and a knee injury in 2015, continued his comeback. Conner, voted the 2016 ACC Brian Piccolo Award for Courage after rushing for over 1,000 yards last fall and earning first-team All-ACC honors, was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker was chosen in the second round by the Denver Broncos, he became the 12th defensive lineman drafted from FSU since 2008, seven of whom were drafted in the second round or higher. Walker was named the 2016 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Six members of Clemson’s 2016 National Championship team were drafted in the first 150 selections. Williams (seventh) and Watson (12th) led the way, followed by cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (97th), running back Wayne Gallman (140th), defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (142) and tight end Jordan Leggett (150th).

Georgia Tech placekicker Harrison Butker was one of just three kickers drafted, when he was selected in the seventh round.

ACC Selections in the 2017 NFL Draft

Rd. Pick Name Pos. School NFL Team

1 2 Mitchell Trubisky QB North Carolina Chicago Bears

1 7 Mike Williams WR Clemson Los Angeles Chargers

1 12 Deshaun Watson QB Clemson Houston Texans

1 29 David Njoku TE Miami Cleveland Browns

2 41 Dalvin Cook RB Florida State Minnesota Vikings

2 51 DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State Denver Broncos

2 61 Josh Jones S NC State Green Bay Packers

3 91 John Johnson S Boston College Los Angeles Rams

3 97 Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson Miami Dolphins

3 102 Nazair Jones DT North Carolina Seattle Seahawks

3 105 James Conner RB Pitt Pittsburgh Steelers

4 113 Rayshawn Jenkins S Miami Los Angeles Chargers

4 115 Dorian Johnson G Pitt Arizona Cardinals

4 118 Mack Hollins WR North Carolina Philadelphia Eagles

4 133 Ryan Switzer WR North Carolina Dallas Cowboys

4 140 Wayne Gallman RB Clemson New York Giants

4 142 Carlos Watkins DT Clemson Houston Texans

5 150 Jordan Leggett TE Clemson New York Jets

5 152 Corn Elder CB Miami Carolina Panthers

5 160 Roderick Johnson T Florida State Cleveland Browns

5 163 Matt Milano LB Boston College Buffalo Bills

5 168 Marquel Lee LB Wake Forest Oakland Raiders

5 171 Nathan Peterman QB Pitt Buffalo Bills

5 179 T.J. Logan RB North Carolina Arizona Cardinals

5 180 Danny Isidora G Miami Minnesota Vikings

6 185 Chuck Clark S Virginia Tech Baltimore Ravens

6 196 Al-Quadin Muhammed DE Miami New Orleans Saints

6 200 Adam Bisnowaty T Pitt New York Giants

6 201 Buck Hodges TE Virginia Tech Minnesota Vikings

6 206 Sam Rogers FB Virginia Tech Los Angeles Rams

6 213 Colin Hulba LS Louisville Pittsburgh Steelers

6 215 Brad Kaaya QB Miami Detroit Lions

6 216 Marquez White CB Florida State Dallas Cowboys

7 219 Stacy Coley WR Miami Minnesota Vikings

7 229 Adrian Colbert CB Miami San Francisco 49ers

7 230 Josh Harvey-Clemons S Louisville Washington Redskins

7 233 Harrison Butker K Georgia Tech Carolina Panthers

7 234 Ejuan Price DE Pitt Los Angeles Rams

7 237 Isaiah Ford WR Virginia Tech Miami Dolphins

7 240 Marquez Williams FB Miami Jacksonville Jaguars

7 242 Elijah Hood RB North Carolina Oakland Raiders

7 245 Jack Tocho CB NC State Minnesota Vikings

7 252 Matthew Dayes RB NC State Cleveland Browns