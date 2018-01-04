AAA: Tips for driving in snow, ice

AAA urges Virginia drivers to make safe decisions as VA roads are covered with the first snow of 2018. Hazardous storms and inclement weather are a factor in more than half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter, according to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

AAA urges drivers to slow down, be cautious and maintain their vehicles to prevent being stranded or involved in a winter driving incident.

“Driving in winter conditions is dangerous and often tricky in Virginia when small snow amounts can be decieving,” said Martha Mitchell Meade, Manager Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Black ice, and snow covered roads that have not been cleared can make it more difficult for drivers to control their vehicle and avoid a crash.”

To help keep drivers safe on the road, AAA offers the following tips for driving in winter weather:

Do not tailgate. Normal following distances of three to four seconds on dry pavement should be extended to a minimum of five to six seconds when driving on slippery surfaces. The extra time will provide additional braking room should a sudden stop become necessary.

Never use cruise control on slippery roads. If your vehicle hydroplanes or skids, you will lose the ability to regain some traction simply by lifting off the accelerator. It will be harder to recover from the loss of traction if cruise control is active.

Slow down and adjust your speed to the road conditions. Leave yourself ample room to stop. Accelerate, turn and brake as gradually and smoothly as you can.

Don’t slam on the brakes. If your car begins to skid, continue to steer in the direction you want the car to go. Slamming on the brakes will only make your vehicle harder to control.

Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses. Black ice typically forms first in shaded areas of the roadway and on bridges and overpasses that freeze first and melt last. Although the road leading up to a bridge may be fine, the bridge itself could be a sheet of ice.

React quickly. Watch the traffic ahead and slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, skidding cars or emergency flashers.

To prepare a vehicle for the winter ahead, AAA recommends the following tips: