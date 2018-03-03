AAA: What insurance does, does not cover when it comes to downed trees on cars, homes

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

After high winds ripped through central Virginia yesterday and into the morning today, concerns about downed trees on property, homes and cars leaves many people with questions about what to do next.

“The recent blast of high winds are a reminder for homeowners to regularly review their insurance policies to become familiar with their coverage, so they are prepared and informed if, and when, disaster strikes,” said Martha Mitchell Meade, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA.

AAA Tips on Insurance Coverage For Vehicles And Homes

Vehicles

Physical damage to a car caused by heavy wind or fallen tree limbs is covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto policy.

If your car is damaged by a fallen tree or limbs, you would need to file a claim using your vehicle policy’s comprehensive coverage.

Homes

If your tree falls on your house, your insurance will cover removal of the tree and home repairs due to damage.

tree falls on house, your insurance will cover removal of the tree and home repairs due to damage. If your tree falls on your neighbor’s house, your neighbor’s homeowner’s policy would provide insurance coverage. The same holds true if your neighbor’s tree falls on your home; you would file a claim with your own insurance company.

tree falls on your neighbor’s homeowner’s policy would provide insurance coverage. The same holds true if your neighbor’s tree falls on your home; you would file a claim with your own insurance company. If a tree falls in your yard, but doesn’t hit anything, you would pay for its removal in most cases.

Additionally, if a tree on your property is weak, damaged, or decayed, but you do nothing about it, and it crashes down on a neighbor’s home (or vehicle), you could be held liable for damages.

Wind-related damage to a house, its roof, its contents and other insured structures on the property is covered under standard homeowner’s insurance policies. Wind-driven rain that causes an opening in the roof or wall and enters through this opening is also covered.

Damage to a house and its contents caused by a collapse is covered under standard homeowners insurance policies.

For homeowners who experienced damage to cars, homes or property, AAA Insurance recommends these tips to help the claims process go smoothly:

Take appropriate immediate and temporary measures to prevent further damage. If you do make minor repairs before an insurance adjuster arrives, save receipts to submit for reimbursement.

Phone your insurance agent or company immediately. Be prepared with a list of questions ahead of time: Am I covered? Does my claim exceed my deductible? How long will it take to process my claim? Will I need to obtain estimates for repairs to structural damage?

If your home is damaged to the extent you cannot live there, find out if you have coverage for additional living expenses for accommodations while repairs are completed. If you do stay at a hotel, keep your receipts for reimbursement.

Schedule a time for an adjuster to inspect the damage to your property.

Prepare a list of lost or damaged articles. Avoid throwing out damaged items until the adjuster has visited. Consider photographing or videotaping the damage.

Get claim forms. Insurance companies will send required claim forms by a specified time period. Be sure to completely fill out the form and return promptly to avoid delays.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories