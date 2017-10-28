AAA: Halloween is third-deadliest day for pedestrians

As excitement for Halloween builds, creative costumes and a bag full of goodies become top priorities, while safety often becomes an afterthought.

Because excited trick-or-treaters often forget about safety, drivers, party-goers and parents must be even more alert, as the risk of being injured by moving vehicles increases greatly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Halloween is consistently one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year.

According to crash data provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), last year Virginia pedestrian fatalities were up more than 50% compared to 2015 with the majority of pedestrian fatalities occurring in the months of October, November, March and December.

“With an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, AAA urges parents to take the time to make trick-or-treaters and their costumes more visible to motorists,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA. “In addition, motorists must slow down and watch for children, as well as have a designated driver if drinking is part of a Halloween celebration.”

