AAA: Deer-related car crashes highest in November

Deer mating season is here and while it officially started in October, November is when deer-related crashes are the highest in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

A collision with a deer or other animal can put a serious dent in your vehicle, if not destroy it completely, and could result in serious injuries or fatalities.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles reports that in 2016, there were 5,589 crashes involving deer. Last year, deer related crashes in the months of October, November and December, accounted for more than half of reported deer involved collisions in all of 2016, with November crashes peaking at 1,433.

“We are entering the peak for deer rutting season which means it is especially important to buckle up and focus on the task of driving,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA. “As the deer population grows and urbanization spreads into formerly rural areas, motorists need to be even more cautious and alert behind the wheel, especially at dawn and dusk, which are when deer are most active.”

In the event of a collision with a deer or animal, AAA recommends:

Following the collision, call the police.

Avoid making contact with the deer/animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt you or further injure itself.

Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on; whether it is light or dark outside.

If possible, move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive. Your safety and the safety of your passengers is most important.

Contact your insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any damage to your car. Collision with a deer or other animals is covered under the comprehensive portion of your automobile policy.

AAA Mid-Atlantic has some tips to help prevent a crash or to reduce damage from an animal collision:

Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate areas with high levels of deer activity.

Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate areas with high levels of deer activity. Keep your eyes moving back and forth. Continuously sweep your eyes across the road in front of you for signs of animals and movement. Animals may also be alongside the road, so make sure to look to the right and left, as well. While the most likely crash is you hitting an animal, on occasion they might also hit you by running into the side of your car.

Continuously sweep your eyes across the road in front of you for signs of animals and movement. Animals may also be alongside the road, so make sure to look to the right and left, as well. While the most likely crash is you hitting an animal, on occasion they might also hit you by running into the side of your car. Be especially attentive in early morning and evening hours. Many animals, especially deer, are most active from 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. – prime commuting times for many people.

Many animals, especially deer, are most active from and – prime commuting times for many people. Use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic. You can spot animals sooner. Sometimes the light reflecting off their eyes will reveal their location.

You can spot animals sooner. Sometimes the light reflecting off their eyes will reveal their location. Slow down, and watch for other deer to appear. Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be more nearby.

Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be more nearby. Slow down around curves. It is harder to spot animals down the road when going around curves.

It is harder to spot animals down the road when going around curves. One long blast. A long blast on your horn may frighten animals away from your vehicle.

A long blast on your horn may frighten animals away from your vehicle. Use brakes if an impact is imminent. Do not swerve. Instead, stay in your lane. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they do not know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into something like a lamppost or a tree.

Do not swerve. Instead, stay in your lane. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they do not know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into something like a lamppost or a tree. Always wear a seatbelt. The chances of being injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you are not wearing your seatbelt. Also never drive drunk, distracted or drowsy.

The chances of being injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you are not wearing your seatbelt. Also never drive drunk, distracted or drowsy. Consider purchasing comprehensive insurance, if you do not already have it. Comprehensive insurance is the type of insurance that covers animal strikes.

AAA has posted a helpful “Fall Driving” video at aaa.com/TV. If you have questions or are concerned about gaps in your existing coverage, please contact a local insurance agent at 866-AAA-4YOU, or aaa.com/insurance.