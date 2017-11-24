AAA offers Black Friday parking lot safety tips

The National Retail Federation predicts that approximately 115 million shoppers nationwide will take advantage of Black Friday deals. In total, 164 million are expected to join the shopping frenzy this weekend, numbers which are sure to result in parking lots which are overflowing with often frantic shoppers.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reminds eager bargain hunters to stay focused on safety when searching for the ever coveted parking space today and throughout the holiday shopping season. “Retailers create and feed the frenzy and excitement that comes with great deals this time of year, however, AAA urges shoppers to keep any panicked feelings at bay at least until they are safely parked and inside a store or mall,” said Martha Mitchell Meade, Manager, Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Parking lots this time of year can seem more like bumper car games, a locksmith’s paradise and a thieves’ playground if common sense does not prevail.”

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 20 percent of all vehicle collisions that result in damage claims occur in parking lots. Don’t let trivial parking lot wars dim your holiday glow, warns AAA Mid-Atlantic. Avoid petty confrontations that can result in additional holiday expenses, including fender-benders, personal injuries and a general Grinch-like attitude. “Unfortunately, tempers can run high and patience short as drivers circle parking lots in search of that coveted parking space,” added Meade. “Otherwise rational-thinking people can transform into someone completely different when the search for convenient parking and bargains begin.”

Excited shoppers also frequently lock their keys in their cars as they rush to take advantage of sale prices, limited quantities and juggling packages. “AAA lock out technicians stay very busy from today through the end of the year assisting members who have inadvertently locked their keys in the car,” Meade added.

Theft, a crime of opportunity, is also high during the holiday season and what better time to be on the prowl for a would-be robber than when the most people will be out buying expensive and coveted holiday gifts. AAA reminds shoppers to keep all valuables out of site, preferably in the trunk of the car.

AAA offers the following holiday parking lot safety tips