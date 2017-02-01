#9 UVA blisters Virginia Tech, 71-48
Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 9:58 pm
Ninth-ranked UVA raced out to an early 10-point lead and rode stifling D to a 71-48 win over rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday.
Virginia (17-4, 7-2 ACC) has now won six in a row in ACC play and is a half-game behind league leader North Carolina.
The Cavs led 10-0 4:22 into the game, and held the Hokies (16-6, 5-5 ACC) to 5-of-18 shooting in the first half to go up 35-21 at the break.
Tech made one run at UVA in the second half, an 8-0 burst that cut the margin to 11, at 52-41, on a Seth Allen layup with 8:44 to go.
Virginia responded with a 13-2 run over the next 5:33 to extend the lead to 20 and put the game away.
Devon Hall had a game-high 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists to lead the ‘Hoos. Isaiah Wilkins had 15 points and nine rebounds for UVA, and London Perrantes added 14.
Allen led the Hokies with 14 points, but was just 4-of-12 from the floor.
Game Notes
- Virginia Tech shot 35.7 percent from the floor (15-of-42) and connected on 3-of-20 (15 percent) from three-point range.
- UVA was 46.3 percent (25-of-54) from the field and 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) from three.
- The Cavs had a 37-22 rebound advantage, and an 18-3 edge on second-chance points.
- Virginia was 16-of-21 from the free-throw line, while Tech was 15-of-20.
