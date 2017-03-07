84 Lumber to create 100 jobs in Frederick County

84 Lumber, the nation’s leading building materials supplier, will invest $3.9 million to establish an operation in Frederick County as part of its manufacturing division, 84 Components. Virginia successfully competed against Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia for the project, which will create 100 new jobs.

“We are proud that Virginia will be home to 84 Lumber’s newest job-creating operation and that the company will benefit from the world-class workforce and excellent business environment that Frederick County has to offer,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “Growing this critical sector is essential to diversifying and building the new Virginia economy, and 84 Lumber selecting the Commonwealth for its newest manufacturing operation is evidence of our ongoing success.”

“It is exciting to welcome 84 Lumber, one of the top brands in the construction world, to Virginia’s growing corporate roster,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Frederick County is a prime location for the company’s newest manufacturing operation—just three hours from its headquarters and seconds from Interstate 81, offering direct access to an expanding customer base. With more than 240,000 Virginians employed in manufacturing, 84 Lumber also will benefit from a skilled, local talent pipeline for years to come.”

Founded in 1956, 84 Lumber Company is the nation’s leading privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. 84 Lumber operates more than 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops, and engineered wood product centers in 30 states, representing the top 130 markets in the country. 84 Lumber also offers professional residential and commercial contractors turn-key installed services for a variety of products including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall. A certified women’s business enterprise, owned by Maggie Hardy Magerko, 84 Lumber was named as one of Forbes’ Best Midsize Employers in America 2016 and Forbes’ Largest Private Companies in America 2016.

“84 Lumber has ambitious expansion plans for 2017,” said 84 Lumber’s Chief Operating Officer Frank Cicero. “And to achieve those goals, we need great partners like the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. We’re looking forward to working together this year.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support 84 Lumber’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Commitments from companies like 84 Lumber further strengthen Frederick County’s diverse manufacturing sector,” commented Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, Charles S. DeHaven, Jr. “We look forward to supporting 84 Lumber in its location to the county and future growth in our community.”

“I join the people of Frederick County and Winchester in welcoming 84 Lumber,” said Delegate David LaRock. “The decision to invest in this community is proof that we are ready with open arms for businesses who seek a winning combination of a ready workforce, transportation infrastructure, and business-friendly government.”

“I’m so pleased to welcome 84 Lumber to the 27th District,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “Having an industry leader like 84 Lumber choose to settle in Frederick County proves we are the place to do business.”