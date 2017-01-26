I-81, I-66 closures for pavement work, tractor trailer removal

Overnight lane closures are scheduled for Interstates 81 and 66 tonight (Thursday, January 26) for pavement work and removal of an overturned tractor trailer.

Pothole patching will take place on I-81 northbound and southbound from mile marker 264 to 324 in Shenandoah and Frederick counties. This is a mobile operation that requires alternating right or left lane closures from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Fridaymorning. During these same work hours, westbound I-66 will have alternating lane closures from mile marker 1 to 0, which is near the junction with I-81. The I-66 lane closures allow crews to patch pavement.

In addition, the right lane of I-81 northbound will be closed near mile marker 316 in Frederick County while crews remove a tractor trailer that crashed early this morning. This lane closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Thursday and finish by 5 a.m.Friday morning. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

All work is weather permitting.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

