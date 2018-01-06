#8 UVA puts the clamps down on #12 UNC, wins 61-49

Defending national champ North Carolina scored just one point in the final 7:11 after cutting the UVA lead to six, and the eighth-ranked ‘Hoos finished off a 61-49 win Saturday.

Virginia (14-1, 3-0 ACC) led 35-28 at the half, forcing 10 first-half Carolina turnovers, and turning them into a 15-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Tar Heels (12-4, 1-2 ACC) got the margin down to five, at 47-42, on a Joel Berry II three-pointer with 11:31 to go.

That was as close as it would get, as UNC would make just one of its final 13 shots from the field, its last field goal coming at the 7:11 mark on a layup by Cameron Johnson that cut the Virginia lead to 54-48.

Redshirt freshman DeAndre Hunter responded with a tough turnaround jumper on UVA’s next possession to push the margin to eight, and a Ty Jerome three with 4:54 to go made it 61-48 Cavaliers.

UNC shot just 29.6 percent from the field (16-of-54), and was 7-of-26 from the floor (26.9 percent) in the second half.

Berry led the Heels with 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field. Kenny Williams added 11.

Luke Maye, Carolina’s leading scorer coming in, at 18.1 points per game, had just six on 2-of-10 shooting.

Devon Hall had 16 points to pace UVA, shooting 6-of-8 from the floor and a cool 4-of-4 from three-point range, and also had a team-high seven assists.

Hunter had 10 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench for Virginia, which shot 45.3 percent from the field (24-of-53).

The ‘Hoos finished with a 25-3 advantage in points off turnovers, and an 18-14 edge in points in the paint.

Carolina had a 42-30 rebound advantage, including pulling down 23 offensive rebounds, but only had a modest 12-7 edge in second-chance points.