I-64 paving operations in Albemarle County

Contractors began paving Interstate 64 westbound between mile marker 120 and 114 in Albemarle County late Thursday.

Through 6 a.m. Friday, crews will mill and pave the westbound left lane starting at mile marker 120. Motorists should keep right and expect potential delays in the area.

No work will be performed May 19-20 to avoid disruption to UVa graduation traffic. Operations in the left lane will resume at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, weather permitting.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted toTwitter.com/VaDOTCulp.