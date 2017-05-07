 jump to example.com

60th Shenandoah Antiques Expo set for May 19-21

Published Sunday, May. 7, 2017, 1:19 pm

The 60th Shenandoah Antiques Expo will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 19-21, at the Augusta Expo (I-64, Exit 91) in Fishersville.

newspaperOnly a quick jaunt from Waynesboro, Staunton and even Charlottesville and Lynchburg, thousands flock to Fishersville twice each year to find that perfect piece or just a fun treasure. The exhibitors provided everything from 18th and 19th century English and American antiques, country Americana pieces, and many other quality antiques as well as an expansive range of intriguing, interesting and often hard-to-find collectibles.

True to form, Heritage Promotions is lining-up another fabulous show, recruiting top quality vendors, always on the lookout for not just new vendors of traditional quality merchandise but those that will bring new ideas, interesting niche products and/or catering to new interests.  Ray Stokes, one of the show promoters, says he looks for dealers who can excite buyers and will take time to share their curatorial expertise with anybody who has a question.  The Shenandoah Antiques Expo has a long history and well established reputation for quality vendors who offer a vast array of merchandise; fine 18th- and 19th-century American and English period antiques, eclectic collectibles, architectural and restoration pieces as well as estate jewelry, glassware and other fun memorabilia; all at fair prices.  The extravaganza attracts antiques aficionados from all along the eastern seaboard and mid-Atlantic regions.  First time attendees often ask themselves, “How did I not find this show sooner?”

This semi-annual event attracts over 300 dealers and thousands of shoppers who often spend the weekend searching the exhibition halls, four barns, tents and open exhibits for that special treasure.  Locals and seasoned vendors and collectors recognize the show as one of the premier spring (and fall) events in the Shenandoah Valley.  Many dealers consider the Expo a “don’t miss event” and return twice each year traveling from Maine, Florida and all points in between. For a three-day $10 pass with free parking, you can search for an investment piece, one that jumps out at you and seems to call your name or something that just matches your decor!

 

 

Details

  • What: The 60th Shenandoah Antiques Expo
  • Who: 300+ expert dealers from Florida to Maine who offer quality pieces at fair prices
  • When: May 19 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), May 20 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and May 21 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • Where: The Augusta Expo, 277 Expo Road, Fishersville, VA 22939 (for directions during event: ((540) 337-2552)
  • Admission: May 19, $10; May 20 and 21, $5.  Includes parking.
