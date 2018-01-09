#3 Virginia holds off Syracuse, wins 68-61

A 12-2 second-half run gave #3 Virginia a working margin, but the ‘Hoos had to work to finish off Syracuse in a 68-61 win on Tuesday in Charlottesville.

UVA (15-1, 4-0 ACC) led 64-50 with 1:24 to go after two free throws by Devon Hall, but the Orange (12-5, 1-4 ACC) got within five with a 9-0 run that made it 64-59 with 29.4 seconds left.

Two more free throws by Hall with 24 seconds left made it a seven-point game. Oshae Brissett made two of three free throws with 15 seconds left to get it back to five.

Kyle Guy connected on a pair of free throws with 11.9 seconds left to close out the game.

Virginia led 29-26 at the half on the strength of a big effort from De’Andre Hunter, who scored 13 points in 12 minutes off the bench, working in the soft spot of the Syracuse 2-3 zone.

Hunter would finish with 15 for Virginia, with Guy hitting for a game-high 22, shooting 6-of-14 from the floor and 5-of-11 from three-point range.

Hall added 13 points, including going 8-of-8 at the line, and had a game-high eight assists.

Frank Howard had 18 points to lead Syracuse, but Howard was just 6-of-20 from the field for the game.

The Orange shot 38.3 percent (23-of-60) and was 6-of-21 (28.6 percent) from three-point range, including just 2-of-12 from long-range in the second half.

Virginia shot 37.7 percent (20-of-53) from the field and was 9-of-27 (33.3 percent) from three, including 6-of-15 in the second half.

UVA had a big advantage at the foul line, going 19-of-22 as a team, with Syracuse finishing 9-of-11.

Syracuse had a massive advantage on the boards, 41-31, including 19 offensive rebounds, but had just a 17-16 edge in second-chance points for those efforts.

Virginia’s next game is Sunday at 6 p.m. at home against NC State.