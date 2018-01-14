#3 Virginia cools off streaking NC State, wins 68-51

Third-ranked Virginia seized control early en route to posting a 68-51 win over NC State on Sunday. The ‘Hoos (16-1, 5-0 ACC) led 10-2 six minutes in and were up as much as 16 in the first half before State (12-6, 2-3 ACC) rallied to cut the margin to 30-20 at the half.

Virginia opened up a 45-25 on a Devon Hall three-pointer with 12:13 left, but State had one last run, getting as close as 11 on a Lavar Batts layup with 8:05 left.

UVA took control from there as it did all night, with defense. The Pack had come in off back-to-back wins over then-#2 Duke and #19 Clemson, averaging 87 points per game over that stretch, but could get nothing going Sunday night, shooting 41.1 percent from the floor and connecting on just 2-of-16 from three-point range.

Sophomore forward Omer Yurtseven, who had averaged 22.5 points per game in the wins over Duke and Clemson, had six points on 3-of-8 shooting in 25 minutes.

Hall had a cooly efficient 25 points to lead Virginia, shooting 7-of-9 from the floor, 4-of-5 from three-point range and 7-of-7 at the free-throw line.

Kyle Guy added 17, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Virginia shot 56.1 percent from the floor for the game (23-of-41) and was 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) from three-point range.