The 3 Redneck Tenors coming to the Wayne Theatre
Published Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017, 7:09 pm
Front Page » Events » The 3 Redneck Tenors coming to the Wayne Theatre
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
They’ll sing “Ave Maria,” then “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” and both will bring tears to your eyes.
They’re The 3 Redneck Tenors, they’re coming to the Wayne Theatre on Sunday, April 30, and they’re nothing you’ve ever seen or heard before.
“This is Three Tenors from a fresh perspective,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.
The tenors – Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Frugé – have performed in venerable houses worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Opera and the Tokyo Opera House.
Their set list ranges from modern pop to opera, with standup comedy and improv thrown in for good measure.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $25 and $35.
The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.
Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion