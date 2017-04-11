The 3 Redneck Tenors coming to the Wayne Theatre

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

They’ll sing “Ave Maria,” then “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” and both will bring tears to your eyes.

They’re The 3 Redneck Tenors, they’re coming to the Wayne Theatre on Sunday, April 30, and they’re nothing you’ve ever seen or heard before.

“This is Three Tenors from a fresh perspective,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

The tenors – Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Frugé – have performed in venerable houses worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Opera and the Tokyo Opera House.

Their set list ranges from modern pop to opera, with standup comedy and improv thrown in for good measure.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $25 and $35.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.