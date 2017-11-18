#3 Miami rallies, knocks off upstart Virginia, 44-28

Third-ranked Miami twice rallied from two-touchdown deficits, then pulled away in the fourth quarter in a 44-28 win over unranked Virginia on Saturday.

The ‘Hoos (6-5, 3-4 ACC) made it more than interesting, going up 14-0 in the first quarter on a pair of Kurt Benkert touchdown passes.

Miami (10-0, 7-0 ACC) took advantage of a short field after UVA attempted an onside kick following the second touchdown, getting on the board on a 10-yard TD pass from Malik Rosier to Ahmmon Richards.

Another short-field score was set up by a muffed punt that UM converted into points on a 36-yard TD pass from Rosier to Dayall Harris that tied the game.

The Cavs went up just before halftime on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Benkert to Andre Levrone, and made it a two-score game again early in the third, after a blocked punt and a 26-yard TD pass from Benkert to Daniel Hamm.

The ‘Canes answered on their next possession, getting a Rosier 9-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager to get back to within 28-21, then tied the game on the next play from scrimmage, when Benkert was picksixed, with Miami safety Jaquan Johnson returning the INT 30 yards to knot the game at 28 with 9:57 to go in the third.

Miami, at this point fighting for its playoff life, took its first lead of the game on a Michael Badgley 44-yard field goal with 21 seconds to go in the third.

The outcome was still well in doubt into the final minutes, when Miami, with another short field, after Virginia failed to convert a fourth-down play in UM territory, put the game away with an 8-yard TD run by Rosier on a QB draw that made it 37-28 with 4:03 left.

Travis Homer tacked on a 19-yard TD run with 1:16 to go to make the score look better.

Analysis: Miami escapes Virginia

The difference in the game: turnovers. Virginia had three, leading to 14 Miami points, and what the ‘Canes were able to do with short fields.

Miami’s six scoring drives went like this: 40 yards, 36 yards, 8 yards, 47 yards, 29 yards.

The ‘Hoos outgained UM, 439-358. Benkert was 28-of-37 passing for 384 yards and four touchdowns, with the one interception.

Rosier was 15-for-28 passing for 210 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Homer ran for 96 yards on 17 attempts for Miami, which gained 148 yards on the ground.

Virginia ended up with a net of just 55 rushing yards, with sacks of Benkert eating up 34 yards off the total.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus was the leading rusher, with 29 yards on five attempts, and 67 yards on six catches and a 33-yard touchdown.

Jordan Ellis had just 24 yards on 11 carries.

Linebacker Micah Kiser had a team-best nine tackles. Safety Quin Blanding had eight tackles and an interception. Nose tackle Eli Hanback had a solid game in the trenches, with seven tackles, one a tackle for loss.

Cornerback Juan Thornhill had four tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.