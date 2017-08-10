26K veterans hired through Virginia Values Veterans program

Over 26,000 military veterans have now been hired through the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. The Governor made the announcement during an address at the grand opening of the new Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) Loudoun office in Ashburn.

“When my administration took office in 2014, we set ambitious goals to find jobs for our veterans and transitioning service members. More than three and a half years later, I am proud to announce that more than 26,000 military veterans are now employed in our civilian workforce through the efforts of our Virginia Values Veterans (V3) partners,” Governor McAuliffe said. “That represents a more than four-fold increase in the number of veterans hired since 2014, a real testament to the outstanding work of the V3 team and nearly 600 V3 partner companies and state and local governments. Veterans enter the workforce with unique skills and training that make them enormous asset to companies that hire them. Using smart public-private partnerships to connect talented veterans with companies that need them benefits these veterans, these business and our economy overall. This is a proud milestone, but we will continue to use every hour of this administration to advance Virginia’s position as the best state in the nation for veterans and their families to live, work and thrive.”

The V3 Program works with companies across the Commonwealth to recruit, hire, and retain military veterans in the workforce. Governor McAuliffe challenged the program to get 25,000 veterans hired by January 2018.

“While we are proud of reaching this important goal in the hiring of veterans, we can’t emphasize enough that the V3 Program has been extraordinarily successful because of the true commitment of the 600 corporate and government partners across the Commonwealth,” said VDVS Commissioner John L. Newby II. “V3 is a true public-private partnership and Virginia is fortunate to have industry leaders who are committed to finding, hiring, and retaining veterans for their organizations.”

“We are pleased that the number of V3 partners continues to grow across the state,” said Michael Bluemling, Jr., V3 Program Manager at VDVS. “From small firms to major manufacturers, we are always seeking new V3 partners, and offer a myriad of training opportunities. We invite organizations to visit our website to learn more.”

About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program

The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program is a Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Veterans Services Program. V3 helps employers understand, design and implement nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans. To learn more, please visit www.dvsv3.com.

About VDVS

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) operates 28 benefit offices that assist military veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care and short-term rehabilitative care for veterans; and three cemeteries that provide an honored final resting place for veterans and their families. VDVS provides veterans and family members with direct linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The Department also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s monument to honor the memory and sacrifice of Virginia’s men and women who served and fought to defend our way of life from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov