25th House candidate Angela Lynn backs McAuliffe on charter school bill veto

Published Monday, Mar. 27, 2017, 7:42 am

angela lynn25th House District Democratic Party candidate Angela Lynn is voicing her support of Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s veto of charter school legislation.

“It is a dangerous precedent to give ultimate power over charter schools to the state legislature, effectively eliminating the representation of local elected officials,” said Lynn, who is challenging incumbent Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, in the November election. “This bill would not only have taken authority from our school boards and educators, but much-needed revenue from our schools as well. I believe charter schools’ success relies at least in part upon local autonomy and sufficient funding. This bill highlights a disturbing lack of understanding of effective educational practices by the House Education Committee.

“In the same session, the House Education Committee attempted to pass House Bill 2191. This is another bill that would have undermined and disrespected the ability of school divisions to make decisions regarding their students. Parental consent options already exist in Virginia public schools. Undue oversight by the state legislature severely hampers the effectiveness of public schools. Taken together, these bills represent an attempt by the House Education Committee to mandate local educational policies to the detriment of professional educators, students, and their communities.”

Lynn is a former national trainer with DHS/FEMA and higher education administrator at the College of William and Mary, and has taught in Virginia public schools.

