25 Years in the Studio exhibit opening at Beverley Street Studio School

Published Monday, Jun. 12, 2017, 8:21 am

“25 Years in the Studio,” an exhibition featuring twenty-one regional artists, marks the 25th anniversary of the Beverley Street Studio School. It will run from June 23 through July 30 at the Beverley Street Galleries, 22 West Beverley Street, Staunton. An opening reception will be held on Friday, June 30, from 5:30 to 7:30.

beverley street studio schoolThese artists, identified by original faculty members, were among the earliest students to take classes at the Beverley Street Studio School and they have all continued to paint actively in the ensuing years. Many are now professional artists, award winners, and teachers, as well as continuing students. The exhibition will include examples of their work then and now.

Artist Kaye Lipscomb of Bedford says of the school, “BSSS altered my vision and enabled my direction. The school ‘grew me,’ not just by expanding my knowledge, but [also] by expanding my expectation of what is possible. They taught me to seek and thankfully I am still looking.”

Patricia Hobbs, Associate Director of Washington and Lee University’s Collection of Art & History, is curating the exhibition. It will include works that illustrate the breadth of the Studio School’s early offerings: drawing, figure painting, portraiture, printmaking, “plein air” (outdoors) painting, workshops, and study abroad. The art works will also represent pieces produced in classes conducted by original founders Frank Hobbs and Ron Boehmer, as well as early faculty members Rosalie Day White, Dan Dempsey, and Ryan Russell. The artists also reflect the broad geographic regions that the Studio School serves beyond the immediate area, from Harrisonburg to Lexington and from Charlottesville to Monterey.

Beverley Street Studio School (BSSS) began with a group of five inspired artists who wanted to practice, learn, exhibit, and expose their community to the world of visual arts. Twenty-five years later, it is now an established organization and an integral part of the local and regional cultural community. The School distinguishes itself from other art organizations in the region by offering year round non-degree college-level art classes to the serious art student. In addition to the core curriculum and as part of the School’s mission to make art accessible to everyone in the community, BSSS offers: an art gallery with rotating exhibits by guest artists, instructors and students; several offsite exhibit opportunities; a high quality Travel Study program; Open Session figure drawing; and numerous free community programs including monitored art discussions, lectures, and peer critiques.

