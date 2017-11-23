#25 Virginia coasts to win over Vanderbilt in NIT

#25 Virginia led by as many as 39 in posting a 68-42 win over Vanderbilt Thursday in the NIT Preseason Tip-Off Semifinals.

The ‘Hoos (5-0) led 15-1 seven minutes in on the way to a 43-17 halftime lead, holding the Commodores (2-3) to 26.1 percent shooting from the floor in the opening 20 minutes.

The stifling Pack Line D of coach Tony Bennett forced more turnovers (7) than Vandy made shots from the field (6) while blocking five shots in the first half.

It was 64-25 Virginia at the 8:47 mark of the second half before Bennett emptied the bench.

Kyle Guy led Virginia with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field and a 4-of-7 effort from three-point range.

Ty Jerome had 14 points and a team-best five assists for the Cavaliers, who also got 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting from Mamadi Diakite.

Virginia shot 45 percent from the field for the game (27-of-60) and 47.6 percent from three (10-of-21).

Vandy finished at 23.1 percent from the floor (12-of-52) and 22.2 percent from three (4-of-18).

The ‘Dores had 11 points from Matthew Fisher-Davis.

UVA advances to the championship game of the NIT Preseason tourney to play the winner of the nightcap between Rhode Island (2-1) and #20 Seton Hall (4-0).