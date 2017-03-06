Is #21 UVA peaking at the right time?
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
#6 seed UVA (21-9, 11-7 ACC) faces the winner of the Georgia Tech-Pitt game Wednesday at 9 p.m. in the second round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.
Team Notes
- Virginia senior guard London Perrantes (Los Angeles, Calif.) was named to the All-ACC second team and junior forward Isaiah Wilkins (Lilburn, Ga.) was named to the All-ACC defensive team, announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Sunday (March 5).
- Perrantes guided UVA to its school-record fifth straight season with 11 or more ACC wins. In 18 league contests, Perrantes ranked fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0), seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (41.7%), eighth in free throw percentage (85.2%) and 20th in scoring (14.9 ppg). He earned All-ACC honorable mention honors as a sophomore and junior.
- Wilkins leads UVA’s top-ranked defense which yields 54.9 points per game. Wilkins leads the team in rebounding (6.2 rpg), blocked shots (42) and steals (32) and could become the first Cavalier since Travis Watson in 2002-03 to lead the team in those three categories. In ACC play, Wilkins ranked fifth in offensive rebounding (2.78 rpg), sixth in blocked shots (1.44 bpg) and 12th in rebounding (6.8 rpg).
- UVA is on pace to earn a fourth straight trip in the NCAA tournament for the Wahoos, whose last such run came in the 1980s.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion