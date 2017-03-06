Is #21 UVA peaking at the right time?

#6 seed UVA (21-9, 11-7 ACC) faces the winner of the Georgia Tech-Pitt game Wednesday at 9 p.m. in the second round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.

Team Notes

Virginia senior guard London Perrantes (Los Angeles, Calif.) was named to the All-ACC second team and junior forward Isaiah Wilkins (Lilburn, Ga.) was named to the All-ACC defensive team, announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Sunday (March 5).

Perrantes guided UVA to its school-record fifth straight season with 11 or more ACC wins. In 18 league contests, Perrantes ranked fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0), seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (41.7%), eighth in free throw percentage (85.2%) and 20th in scoring (14.9 ppg). He earned All-ACC honorable mention honors as a sophomore and junior.

Wilkins leads UVA’s top-ranked defense which yields 54.9 points per game. Wilkins leads the team in rebounding (6.2 rpg), blocked shots (42) and steals (32) and could become the first Cavalier since Travis Watson in 2002-03 to lead the team in those three categories. In ACC play, Wilkins ranked fifth in offensive rebounding (2.78 rpg), sixth in blocked shots (1.44 bpg) and 12th in rebounding (6.8 rpg).

UVA is on pace to earn a fourth straight trip in the NCAA tournament for the Wahoos, whose last such run came in the 1980s.