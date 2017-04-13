 jump to example.com

2018 Virginia Tech-Florida State game set for Labor Day Monday Night

Published Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017, 12:28 pm

virginia tech sportsflorida stateThe 2018 football game between Florida State and Virginia Tech will be nationally televised and played in prime time on Labor Day Monday Night, September 3, as announced Thursday by ESPN, the Atlantic Coast Conference, Florida State and Virginia Tech.  The game will take place at the Seminoles’ Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

The game will match the Seminoles and Hokies for the first time on Labor Day Monday. It will be the season opener for both teams and Florida State’s eighth appearance on the coveted ESPN Labor Day Monday Night package and Virginia Tech’s fourth. The Seminoles will be hosting the package for the third time, but the first since 2009.

The 2018 Labor Day Monday Night contest will be the 14th overall since the ACC package began in 2004.

The two teams have been involved in three of the top five most-watched ESPN college football games on record, which were Labor Day Monday Night games. The 2015 Virginia Tech and Ohio State game is the most-watched ESPN Labor Day night game ever (10,585,000 viewers). Either Florida State or Virginia Tech have played in the top six most-watched ESPN Labor Day games.

The 2018 game will mark the first meeting between the two schools in football since 2012, and the first appearance for Virginia Tech in Tallahassee since 2008.  Since 2004, the two schools have combined to win eight of the 13 ACC football titles, with Florida State and Virginia Tech claiming four championships apiece.

Georgia Tech and Tennessee will face off this year on Labor Day Monday Night on September 4 at Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

