 jump to example.com

2017 Virginia Patient Safety Summit commences this week

Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 7:52 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaHealth care providers, clinicians, and other members of the health care community are expected in Richmond later this week for a two-day event focused on patient quality and safety.

Roughly 400 attendees have registered for the sixth annual Virginia Patient Safety Summit, scheduled for Feb. 2-3, 2017. This year’s event features an array of exceptional health care leaders and advocates. Scheduled feature speakers include Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds; David Marx, CEO of Outcome Engenuity; Rich Bluni, R.N., of the Studer Group; and Chris Jerry, Founder and CEO of The Emily Jerry Foundation. Many other noteworthy speakers and accomplished medical professionals are scheduled to keynote learning sessions during the Summit.

The event is jointly sponsored by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s (VHHA) Virginia Hospital Research & Education Foundation (VHREF), VHHA’s Center for Healthcare Excellence, the Medical Society of Virginia, and Inova Health System.

The Patient Safety Summit traces its roots to 2011 when VHHA pursued legislation to recognize “Virginia Patient Safety Day” to raise awareness of voluntary quality and safety initiatives implemented by Virginia hospitals. That year, the Virginia General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing Feb. 2 as “Virginia Patient Safety Day,” and as an opportunity to acknowledge the 100,000-plus health care workers in Virginia’s hospitals and health systems, and their accomplishments in improving health care quality and delivering positive patient outcomes. Since then, VHHA has been a proud organizational sponsor of the Patient Safety Summit as an annual gathering of health care leaders and professionals from across the Commonwealth.

The Summit represents an opportunity to showcase the important work performed by health care providers to enhance patient outcomes. As it coincides with the annual General Assembly session in Richmond, the Summit also gives health care stakeholders in town for the event a chance to visit their district legislators and encourage them to support common sense health care policy proposals.

Another noteworthy aspect of the two-day Patient Safety Summit is the inaugural presentation of VHHA’s 2017 “Imagine a Virginia” Patient Safety & Quality Leadership Award. The award is designed to recognize senior leaders in Virginia hospitals and health systems who have demonstrated outstanding vision and persistence in leading the adoption of highly reliable organization principles at their organizations. The two recipients of the award will be revealed at the event.

VHHA and its members are committed to making Virginia the healthiest state in the nation by 2020. The Commonwealth has experienced many successes on that journey as demonstrated by improvement in several population health metrics. On quality and patient safety, Virginia and its hospitals continue to earn high marks. Annual state rankings by Hospital Safety Score place Virginia in the top 10 among states the past two years, which is a reflection of Virginia community hospitals’ commitment to enhance health care quality and safety in the Commonwealth.

The sixth annual Virginia Patient Safety Summit is made possible by the generosity of several key partners and sponsors. Sincere gratitude is extended to VHREF‘s 2016-2017 Corporate Partners, including VHHA Shared Services, Creo, Dominion, and Novo Nordisk. Member Sponsors include Inova Health System, Sentara Healthcare, VCU Health System, Riverside Health System, Centra Health, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, UVA Health System, and Wellmont Health System. Corporate Event Sponsors include Mary Baldwin University – Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences, Medtronic, VCU Department of Health Administration, GENEDGE, One Beacon Healthcare, Medical Society of Virginia, AccuVein, and HQI Solutions.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Update: Fentanyl suspected in drug overdose deaths

Testing done in relation to a suspected drug overdose double fatality last week has confirmed the presence of Fentanyl at the scene.

Facebook Live: Chris Graham breaks down WWE Royal Rumble

WWE held its 30th Royal Rumble Sunday night. Chris Graham breaks down the card, the big match and the Road to Wrestlemania on Facebook Live.

Inside the Numbers: UVA hoops getting hosed at the foul line?

I hate it when fans and fanzine-type writers prattle on about fouls and bad officiating. I say that as a prelude to a column about UVA hoops, fouls and bad officiating.

Spike in U.S. oil production pushes gas prices down

Gas prices in much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have followed the national average downward over the past week as U.S. oil production increases.

Virginia Democrats speak out on Trump executive order on Muslim refugees, travel

Virginia Democrat leaders spoke out on President Trump’s executive order barring refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Preview of #12 UVA at #1 Villanova

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA at #1 Villanova on the Street Knowledge podcast.

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians on April 1.

House Republicans kill bill to rig Virginia Electoral College votes

A Republican whose bill would rig Virginia’s electoral college system today asked a House committee to kill his own bill.

Poll: A third of American voters already back Trump impeachment

More than a third of American voters already back the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Republicans advance bill to rig Electoral College

Virginia's congressional districts are already rigged. Now House Republicans are pushing through a bill to rig the Electoral College.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 