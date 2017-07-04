Rosters announced for 2017 Valley Baseball League All-Star Game
Rosters have been announced for the 2017 Valley Baseball League All-Star Game, which will feature the best players from the North and South Divisions this season.
The 2017 Valley League All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, July 9 at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park.
The Valley League will also be taking a traveling all-star team made up of some of the league’s top-rated prospects to the Southern Collegiate Showcase in Kannapolis, N.C. on July 15-16. That roster will be announced on Wednesday.
The North squad is comprised of players from Front Royal, New Market, Purcellville, Strasburg, Winchester and Woodstock. The South squad consists of athletes from Charlottesville, Covington, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro. Each squad includes 25 players.
The North team will be managed by Purcellville’s Brett Fuller and the South by Charlottesville’s Corey Hunt. Managers of the rosters were determined by the highest teams in the standings at the conclusion of games through Sunday, July 2.
The lone returning VBL All-Star from last season is Woodstock’s Danton Hyman- a repeat selection in the North outfield.
Batting practice and autograph/photo sessions for young fans will take place from 3:10-4:45 p.m. The 60 yard dash contest will be held at 4:50 p.m. and the Home Run Derby (participants still to be announced) is at 5:20 p.m. Player introductions will be at7:15 p.m. with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.
The evening will also feature the second class of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame, which will be introduced at 7:00 p.m. This year’s inductees are Wayne Comer, John Kruk, Claude “C.C.” Michael, Sam Perlozzo, Earl Shirkey, Marion “Bo” Trumbo and Maynard “Mo” Weber.
NORTH ROSTER
LHP: Joshua Andrews, Front Royal, Grand Canyon University
RHP: Nick Fuchs, Woodstock, Gannon University
RHP: Lawson Humphries, Strasburg, Georgia Southern University
RHP: Christopher Koppenhaver, Winchester, Broward College
RHP: Nate Pawelczyk, New Market, Winthrop University
RHP: Zach Peek, Strasburg, Winthrop University
LHP: Ryan Ruggles, Front Royal, Alabama-Birmingham
RHP: Thomas Sutera, Purcellville, Siena College
RHP: Dalton Whitaker, Purcellville, Winthrop University
C: Jake Perry, Strasburg, Lipscomb University
C: Jake Washer, New Market, East Carolina University
1B: Alec Aleywine, New Market, Gulf Coast Community College
1B: Trevin Esquerra, Purcellville, Loyola Marymount University
2B: Derrick Herd, Woodstock, University of Findlay
2B: Chase Suddeth, New Market, North Georgia College
SS: Cash Gladfelter, Woodstock, Shippensburg University
SS: Simon Landry, Strasburg, Pearl River Community College
3B: Nick Barber, New Market, East Carolina University
3B: Alejandro Rivero, Winchester , Broward College
OF: Dominic Canzone, Front Royal, Ohio State University
OF: Danton Hyman, Woodstock, Newberry College
OF: Luc Lipcius, Front Royal, University of Tennessee
OF: Brandon Quaranta, Strasburg, Philadelphia University
OF: Sheldon Reed, Purcellville, Clemson University
OF: Cody Wilson, Winchester, Florida Atlantic University
Head Coach: Brett Fuller
SOUTH ROSTER
RHP Jordan Cox, Staunton, University of Dayton
RHP: Chris Farish, Harrisonburg, Wake Forest University
RHP: Davis Kirkpatrick, Harrisonburg, East Carolina University
RHP: Sean McCracken, Charlottesville, Johns Hopkins University
RHP: Deacon Medders, Staunton, University of Alabama
LHP: Nate Schweers, Covington, Oakland University
RHP: Rick Spiers, Charlottesville, Randolph-Macon College
RHP Mason Studstill, Harrisonburg, Eastern Florida State College
RHP: Daniel Tolano, Waynesboro, Tennessee Wesleyan College
C: Tony Beam, Harrisonburg, Texas-San Antonio
C: Brandon Johnson, Charlottesville, University of Richmond
1B: Luke Robinson, Waynesboro, Western Carolina University
1B: Vinnie Pasquantino, Charlottesville, Old Dominion University
2B: Payton Robertson, Staunton, Lamar University
2B: Mike Wielansky, Charlottesville, College of Wooster
SS: Joseph Bellini, Waynesboro, University of Kentucky
SS: Antwaun Tucker, Staunton, Longwood University
3B: Bruce Strickland, Covington, Felician College
3B: Brendan Venter, Harrisonburg, Auburn University
OF: Ty Andrus, Harrisonburg, Wingate University
OF: Kyle Battle, Charlottesville, Old Dominion University
OF: McClain Bradley, Waynesboro, Wofford College
OF: Jay Charleston, Staunton, University of Tennessee
OF: Zach Evers, Waynesboro, Elon University
OF: Caleb Walls, Covington, George Mason University
Head Coach: Corey Hunt
