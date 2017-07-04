Rosters announced for 2017 Valley Baseball League All-Star Game

Rosters have been announced for the 2017 Valley Baseball League All-Star Game, which will feature the best players from the North and South Divisions this season.

The 2017 Valley League All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, July 9 at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The Valley League will also be taking a traveling all-star team made up of some of the league’s top-rated prospects to the Southern Collegiate Showcase in Kannapolis, N.C. on July 15-16. That roster will be announced on Wednesday.

The North squad is comprised of players from Front Royal, New Market, Purcellville, Strasburg, Winchester and Woodstock. The South squad consists of athletes from Charlottesville, Covington, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro. Each squad includes 25 players.

The North team will be managed by Purcellville’s Brett Fuller and the South by Charlottesville’s Corey Hunt. Managers of the rosters were determined by the highest teams in the standings at the conclusion of games through Sunday, July 2.

The lone returning VBL All-Star from last season is Woodstock’s Danton Hyman- a repeat selection in the North outfield.

Batting practice and autograph/photo sessions for young fans will take place from 3:10-4:45 p.m. The 60 yard dash contest will be held at 4:50 p.m. and the Home Run Derby (participants still to be announced) is at 5:20 p.m. Player introductions will be at7:15 p.m. with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.

The evening will also feature the second class of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame, which will be introduced at 7:00 p.m. This year’s inductees are Wayne Comer, John Kruk, Claude “C.C.” Michael, Sam Perlozzo, Earl Shirkey, Marion “Bo” Trumbo and Maynard “Mo” Weber.

NORTH ROSTER

LHP: Joshua Andrews, Front Royal, Grand Canyon University

RHP: Nick Fuchs, Woodstock, Gannon University

RHP: Lawson Humphries, Strasburg, Georgia Southern University

RHP: Christopher Koppenhaver, Winchester, Broward College

RHP: Nate Pawelczyk, New Market, Winthrop University

RHP: Zach Peek, Strasburg, Winthrop University

LHP: Ryan Ruggles, Front Royal, Alabama-Birmingham

RHP: Thomas Sutera, Purcellville, Siena College

RHP: Dalton Whitaker, Purcellville, Winthrop University

C: Jake Perry, Strasburg, Lipscomb University

C: Jake Washer, New Market, East Carolina University

1B: Alec Aleywine, New Market, Gulf Coast Community College

1B: Trevin Esquerra, Purcellville, Loyola Marymount University

2B: Derrick Herd, Woodstock, University of Findlay

2B: Chase Suddeth, New Market, North Georgia College

SS: Cash Gladfelter, Woodstock, Shippensburg University

SS: Simon Landry, Strasburg, Pearl River Community College

3B: Nick Barber, New Market, East Carolina University

3B: Alejandro Rivero, Winchester , Broward College

OF: Dominic Canzone, Front Royal, Ohio State University

OF: Danton Hyman, Woodstock, Newberry College

OF: Luc Lipcius, Front Royal, University of Tennessee

OF: Brandon Quaranta, Strasburg, Philadelphia University

OF: Sheldon Reed, Purcellville, Clemson University

OF: Cody Wilson, Winchester, Florida Atlantic University

Head Coach: Brett Fuller

SOUTH ROSTER

RHP Jordan Cox, Staunton, University of Dayton

RHP: Chris Farish, Harrisonburg, Wake Forest University

RHP: Davis Kirkpatrick, Harrisonburg, East Carolina University

RHP: Sean McCracken, Charlottesville, Johns Hopkins University

RHP: Deacon Medders, Staunton, University of Alabama

LHP: Nate Schweers, Covington, Oakland University

RHP: Rick Spiers, Charlottesville, Randolph-Macon College

RHP Mason Studstill, Harrisonburg, Eastern Florida State College

RHP: Daniel Tolano, Waynesboro, Tennessee Wesleyan College

C: Tony Beam, Harrisonburg, Texas-San Antonio

C: Brandon Johnson, Charlottesville, University of Richmond

1B: Luke Robinson, Waynesboro, Western Carolina University

1B: Vinnie Pasquantino, Charlottesville, Old Dominion University

2B: Payton Robertson, Staunton, Lamar University

2B: Mike Wielansky, Charlottesville, College of Wooster

SS: Joseph Bellini, Waynesboro, University of Kentucky

SS: Antwaun Tucker, Staunton, Longwood University

3B: Bruce Strickland, Covington, Felician College

3B: Brendan Venter, Harrisonburg, Auburn University

OF: Ty Andrus, Harrisonburg, Wingate University

OF: Kyle Battle, Charlottesville, Old Dominion University

OF: McClain Bradley, Waynesboro, Wofford College

OF: Jay Charleston, Staunton, University of Tennessee

OF: Zach Evers, Waynesboro, Elon University

OF: Caleb Walls, Covington, George Mason University

Head Coach: Corey Hunt