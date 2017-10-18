2017 Great Southeast Shakeout earthquake drill set for Thursday

Central Virginians can practice Drop, Cover, and Hold On, the safe response to an earthquake, during the Great SouthEast ShakeOut earthquake drill set for Thursday, Oct. 19, at 10:19 a.m.

Earthquakes happen without warning, and the shaking may be so severe that you cannot run or crawl. So drop, cover and hold on immediately. If there isn’t a table or desk near you, drop to the ground in an inside corner of the building, and cover your head and neck with your hands and arms to protect yourself from falling materials. Do not try to run to another room to get under a table.

Also, during an earthquake, don’t run outside. Trying to run is dangerous because the ground is moving and you can easily fall or be injured by falling bricks, glass and other building materials.

Organize a hazard hunt in your home. Identify things that could potentially fall during an earthquake.

Learn how to secure hazardous items before an earthquake occurs. https://www.fema.gov/medialibrary/assets/documents/3261

Last year more than 1 million Virginians took part in the Great SouthEast ShakeOut. Learn more and sign up for the October 19th ShakeOut at www.readyvirginia.gov or www.shakeout.org/southeast.

During the ShakeOut, citizens should practice these actions that are recommended when earthquakes occur: