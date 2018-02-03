#2 Virginia builds big lead, holds it, defeating Syracuse

Second-ranked Virginia had been in this position before, up big over Syracuse, knowing what was to come: a literal full-court press. But this time, the ‘Hoos were able to beat the press, and beat the Orange, winning 59-44 on Saturday in front of more than 27,000 fans in the Carrier Dome.

UVA (22-1, 11-0 ACC), which has now won 14 straight games, used a late 11-0 run to lead 31-21 at the half.

As expected, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim went to a full-court press to try to break Virginia’s rhythm, but it didn’t work this time around.

A 12-0 Cavs’ run over a 6:30 stretch of the second half pushed the margin to 21. Syracuse (15-8, 4-6 ACC) would get as close as 11 late, on an Oshae Brissett jumper with 2:48 left, but then went scoreless the rest of the way.

De’Andre Hunter came up big again off the bench, scoring 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting in 28 minutes of floor time. Hunter, a redshirt freshman, also scored 15 points in Virginia’s 68-61 win over Syracuse in Charlottesville last month.

Hunter also had six assists.

Kyle Guy had 14 points. Mamadi Diakite was also big off the bench, scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Ty Jerome had six points and six assists for UVA, which shot 43.9 percent from the floor (23-of-47) and 30.4 percent from three-point range (7-of-23).

Syracuse got 15 points from Tyus Battle and 11 points from Frank Howard, but the two combined to shoot just 10-of-34 from the floor.

The Orange shot 33.3 percent for the game (17-of-51) and 19 percent from three-point range (4-of-21).

Team Notes

Virginia improved to 22-1 and 11-0 ACC

UVA held Syracuse its lowest point total in series history and its lowest point total in Carrier Dome history

The Cavaliers’ 14-game winning streak is their longest since starting 19-0 in 2014-15

UVA has had five 11-game or more winning streaks under Tony Bennett

Virginia has started 11-0 in ACC play for the first time since starting 12-0 in 1980-81

Virginia limited its 22 nd opponent to less than 50 percent shooting (Syracuse – 33.3%)

opponent to less than 50 percent shooting (Syracuse – 33.3%) UVA is 6-1 on the road, including 5-0 in ACC action

UVA has an ACC-leading 31-19 road mark in league play over the past six seasons

UVA is 6-5 all-time vs. Syracuse, including a 5-1 mark in ACC play

UVA is 21-0 when leading at the half

UVA has held each of its 11 ACC opponents to 28 or fewer points in the first half

UVA has led by 10 or more points at the half in four ACC contests

UVA is 11-0 when holding opponents to 50 or fewer points and 75-2 career under Bennett

