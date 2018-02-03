#2 Virginia builds big lead, holds it, defeating Syracuse
Second-ranked Virginia had been in this position before, up big over Syracuse, knowing what was to come: a literal full-court press. But this time, the ‘Hoos were able to beat the press, and beat the Orange, winning 59-44 on Saturday in front of more than 27,000 fans in the Carrier Dome.
UVA (22-1, 11-0 ACC), which has now won 14 straight games, used a late 11-0 run to lead 31-21 at the half.
As expected, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim went to a full-court press to try to break Virginia’s rhythm, but it didn’t work this time around.
A 12-0 Cavs’ run over a 6:30 stretch of the second half pushed the margin to 21. Syracuse (15-8, 4-6 ACC) would get as close as 11 late, on an Oshae Brissett jumper with 2:48 left, but then went scoreless the rest of the way.
De’Andre Hunter came up big again off the bench, scoring 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting in 28 minutes of floor time. Hunter, a redshirt freshman, also scored 15 points in Virginia’s 68-61 win over Syracuse in Charlottesville last month.
Hunter also had six assists.
Kyle Guy had 14 points. Mamadi Diakite was also big off the bench, scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Ty Jerome had six points and six assists for UVA, which shot 43.9 percent from the floor (23-of-47) and 30.4 percent from three-point range (7-of-23).
Syracuse got 15 points from Tyus Battle and 11 points from Frank Howard, but the two combined to shoot just 10-of-34 from the floor.
The Orange shot 33.3 percent for the game (17-of-51) and 19 percent from three-point range (4-of-21).
Team Notes
- Virginia improved to 22-1 and 11-0 ACC
- UVA held Syracuse its lowest point total in series history and its lowest point total in Carrier Dome history
- The Cavaliers’ 14-game winning streak is their longest since starting 19-0 in 2014-15
- UVA has had five 11-game or more winning streaks under Tony Bennett
- Virginia has started 11-0 in ACC play for the first time since starting 12-0 in 1980-81
- Virginia limited its 22ndopponent to less than 50 percent shooting (Syracuse – 33.3%)
- UVA is 6-1 on the road, including 5-0 in ACC action
- UVA has an ACC-leading 31-19 road mark in league play over the past six seasons
- UVA is 6-5 all-time vs. Syracuse, including a 5-1 mark in ACC play
- UVA is 21-0 when leading at the half
- UVA has held each of its 11 ACC opponents to 28 or fewer points in the first half
- UVA has led by 10 or more points at the half in four ACC contests
- UVA is 11-0 when holding opponents to 50 or fewer points and 75-2 career under Bennett
Player Notes
- De’Andre Hunter (15 points) led UVA in scoring for the third time in ACC
- Hunter has reached double figures in seven ACC games
- Kyle Guy (14 points) has reached double figures in 20 games
- Guy extended his 3-pointer streak to 23 games, most for a UVA player since Joe Harris’ 23-game streak in 2013-14
- Isaiah Wilkins (4 blocks) moved into a tie for third place with Travis Watson (2000-03) on UVA’s career blocks list with 130
- Mamadi Diakite matched a career high with 12 points
- Devon Hall had four rebounds and four assists and was held scoreless for the first time this season
Discussion