#2 Virginia blasts #18 Clemson, 61-36

Second-ranked Virginia closed the first half on an 11-0 run to erase a seven-point deficit, then seized control with a 20-2 second half run, in defeating #18 Clemson, 61-36, on Tuesday.

UVA (19-1, 8-0 ACC) has now won 11 in a row heading into a titanic Saturday clash with #4 Duke, the preseason ACC favorite.

Clemson (16-4, 5-3 ACC) was playing its first game without senior forward Donte Grantham, the team’s second-leading scorer, who was lost for the season in last weekend’s win over Notre Dame with a torn ACL.

For about 14 minutes Tuesday night, the Tigers seemed to have figured out what they needed to do without Grantham, leading by as many as seven.

But Virginia held Clemson scoreless for the final 6:18 of the first half, and the 11-0 run that ensued put the Cavaliers up 27-23 at the break.

The scoring burst would eventually go to 36-6 over a 20:36 stretch spanning the two halves, and the Tigers would score just 13 points over the final 26:13 of the game, connecting on six of their final 30 shots.

Devon Hall led a balanced UVA scoring attack with 14 points, on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor. Kyle Guy had 12 on 5-of-12 shooting.

Virginia shot 44.6 percent from the floor (25-of-56) and was 50 percent (14-of-28) from the floor in the second half.

Clemson finished at 31.9 percent (15-of-47) and had 19 turnovers on its 62 possessions.