#2 Virginia beats Louisville, in virtual shootout, 74-64

Louisville clawed its way back from a double-digit deficit with a torrid 9-of-10 shooting stretch in the second half, but back-to-back threes by Ty Jerome gave #2 Virginia a late cushion in a 74-64 win Wednesday night.

UVA (21-1, 10-0 ACC) has now won 13 straight and has three games on the pack in the ACC regular-season race.

The ‘Hoos led 50-36 on a Jerome three-pointer with 11:43 to go. Louisville (16-6, 6-3 ACC) then got red-hot, making nine of its next 10 shots from the floor, the last a Ryan McMahon three with 3:45 to go that cut the Virginia lead to 62-57.

Jerome buried threes on UVA’s next two possessions, the second, with 1:52 to go, pushing the lead to 68-57.

After a Deng Adel three got the margin back down to eight, De’Andre Hunter connected on a 15-footer from the right wing with 58 seconds left to make it 70-60, and Virginia closed it out from there.

The Cavaliers led 32-26 at halftime, shooting 14-of-28 from the floor in the opening 20 minutes, and pushed the lead to double digits early in the second half, getting a pair of threes from Devon Hall to ignite an early 10-5 run.

Virginia also got a nice boost from freshman Marco Anthony, seeing his first significant action of the season in place of senior Nigel Johnson, who it was announced shortly before tipoff is beginning a three-game suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

Anthony had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, 2-of-3 from three-point range, in 18 minutes off the bench.

Kyle Guy led Virginia with 22 points, shooting 10-of-21 from the floor. Jerome had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting along with nine assists.

Hall finished with 12 points, shooting 5-of-8 from the field.

UVA shot 53.7 percent for the game (29-of-54) and 57.7 percent (15-of-26) in the second half.

Ray Spalding led the Cardinals with 16 points and seven rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting.

Louisville shot 50 percent from the field (25-of-50).