#2 Clemson holds off #12 Virginia Tech, 31-17

Published Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, 9:55 am

#2 Clemson never trailed in an easy 31-17 win at #12 Virginia Tech Saturday night in Blacksburg.

virginia tech sportsThe Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC), seven-point favorites coming in, scored on its opening drive, getting the ball to the Tech 1 before settling for a 23-yard Alex Spence field goal five minutes in.

A Tavien Feaster 60-yard TD catch made it 10-0 Clemson at the 6:48 mark of the first.

The Hokies (4-1, 0-1 ACC) finally got on the board with 3:10 to go in the second quarter on a 43-yard field goal by Joey Slye. Clemson answered with a quick-strike six-play, 73-yard drive capped by a C.J. Fuller 1-yard touchdown run to send the Tigers into the break up 17-3.

It would never get any closer.

Clemson went up 24-3 on a 1-yard Feaster run with 7:17 left in the third. After a long punt return, Sean Savoy scored on a 2-yard run a minute into the fourth quarter to get the margin back to 24-10.

Dorian O’Daniel returned a Josh Jackson interception 22 yards for a pick-six to make it a three-score game again with 11:08 to go, and it would stay that way into garbage time, with Savoy tacking on the final points on a 30-yard pass from Jackson, who finished with 251 yards passing, completing 29 of his 44 attempts, with the TD pass and two interceptions.

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant was 12-for-21 passing for 186 yards and ran for 94 yards on 19 attempts on the ground.

 
