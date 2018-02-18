#19 South Carolina defeats VMI Keydets, 9-0

Four pitchers held the VMI Keydet offense to two hits as the #19 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Keydets, 9-0, in the finale of the series between the clubs Sunday in Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina (2-1) jumped ahead early, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings, helped by five walks from VMI (1-2) starter Brady Watts. A three-run homer for Chris Cullen fueled a four-run fourth that blew the game open, and USC tacked on another run in the sixth to account for the final margin.

The starters got the decisions, as Watts took the loss in his first career weekend start. He walked five and allowed four runs (three earned) in two-plus innings. Ridge Chapman (1-0) was the winner, after allowing one hit and four walks in five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

VMI baseball will return to action Tuesday in Charlottesville, Va., when the Keydets take on the 16th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

