#18 Virginia Tech whitewashes Delaware, 27-0

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Delaware hung around for a while, but #18 Virginia Tech had too much for the FCS Blue Hens in a 27-0 win on Saturday.

The Hokies (2-0) gained just 302 yards, but the Tech defense held Delaware (1-1) to 223 and forced two turnovers.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Jackson had a workmanlike game in his second career start, throwing for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson connected on 16 of his 29 pass attempts.

The Hokies gained just 80 yards on the ground.

Virginia Tech got a 61-yard punt-return TD in the first quarter from Greg Stroman en route to a 17-0 halftime lead.

The game would remain there into the fourth quarter, when Jackson connected with Cam Phillips for a 28-yard TD, and Joey Slye was good on a 24-yard field-goal attempt.