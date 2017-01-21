#16 UVA tops Georgia Tech, 62-49, makes it four in a row in ACC

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Marial Shayok had 19 points to lead #16 UVA to a 62-49 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Virginia (15-3, 5-2 ACC) has now won four straight in ACC play after a 1-2 start in conference.

The Cavs led by as many as 12 in the first half before going to the break up seven, 35-28.

Georgia Tech (11-8, 3-4 ACC) went ice-cold for a long stretch spanning the end of the half and start of the second half, scoring just three points in a 10:32 span as UVA broke the game open.

Shayok had 14 points in the second half. The junior was 6-of-9 from the floor in 23 minutes.

London Perrantes scored all 11 of his points in the opening 6:46. Devon Hall had 10 points and four rebounds in 33 minutes.

Jack Salt had five points and six rebounds in a season-high 35 minutes, and played the entire second half.

Virginia shot 22-of-48 (45.8 percent) from the floor, but was just 5-of-22 (22.7 percent) from three-point range.

Georgia Tech was 19-of-42 (45.2 percent) from the floor.

Josh Okogie led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points, 13 of them coming in the first half.

Game Notes