 jump to example.com

#16 UVA evens series, blasts #2 Louisville, 11-2

Published Saturday, Apr. 1, 2017, 8:55 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva baseballThe No. 16 UVA baseball team broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning on a Pavin Smith (Jr., Jupiter, Fla.) grand slam and rolled from there in an 11-2 victory over No. 2 Louisville Saturday at Davenport Field. The Cavaliers (21-7, 5-6 ACC) evened the three-game series at a game apiece, setting up a series-deciding Game 3 at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“That was a big response by our ballclub,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “Offensively, once we got into the middle innings we really swung the bat aggressively, and that was great to see. In Game 1, Louisville had some individual players step up, and we didn’t. That was the story of the game. I thought our guys responded today, and we had a number of guys that stepped up offensively. We did some good things defensively.

“Alec Bettinger again was terrific out of the bullpen. He got the game under control and allowed us to do some things offensively and open the game up a little bit. It was a great bounceback win for our guys today, and we’re excited to come out tomorrow and have a chance to win the series.”

Bettinger (4-0) worked six shutout innings out of the bullpen to finish the game for UVA. He allowed five hits and three walks and struck out three. Starter Evan Sperling (So., Poquoson, Va.) pitched three innings, giving up two runs, one hit and three walks while fanning three.

Smith was 2-for-3 with five RBI, while every UVA starter finished with at least one hit as the Cavaliers picked up 12 hits. Caleb Knight (Jr., Checotah, Okla.) also hit a 2-run homer for the Cavaliers.

Louisville starter Kade McClure (3-1) gave up five runs (three earned), four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings in taking the loss.

The teams traded home runs in the second and third innings. Knight hit a two-run, opposite-field shot off the scoreboard in right-center in the bottom of the second for his first home run at UVA, but Louisville (23-3, 9-2) responded with a two-out, two-run Devin Hairston blast to left-center in the third.

The game turned in the fifth inning. In the top of the inning, Louisville put runners on the corners with none out, but Bettinger struck out Hairston before inducing a 4-6-3 double-play ball from Brendan McKay. The Cavaliers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning to knock McClure from the game, and Smith hit the first pitch from left-hander Rabon Martin into the top row of the right-field bleachers for his second career grand slam.

UVA tacked on two runs in the sixth inning as Ernie Clement (Jr., Rochester, N.Y.) hit a sac fly to score Jake McCarthy (So., Rochester, N.Y.), and reliever Riley Thompson uncorked a wild pitch with two out to allow Andy Weber (So., Aurora, Ohio) to come home.

Adam Haseley (Jr., Windermere, Fla.) and Smith hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the eighth before Cameron Simmons (So., Royersford, Pa.) lined a single to center for a commanding 11-2 lead.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Samford edges VMI, 2-1
Augusta County Library offers benefit program assistance
Andy Schmookler: When you’re a star, you can do anything
Women’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA falls 17-10 at Boston College
Men’s lacrosse: No. 16 UVA outlasts No. 12 Richmond, 8-7
Perriello campaign to mobilize for day of Medicaid action
Study: Out-of-pocket spending for brand prescriptions dictated by list price
Sen. Warner introduces legislation to ease burden of student loan debt
Liberty’s Ritchie McKay named Skip Prosser Award finalist
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: April 3-7
No. 2 Louisville tops No. 16 UVA in series opener, 5-2
Virginia Education Association endorses Ralph Northam for governor
Environmental justice, and how is it under assault in the new Trump administration
Study: Youth with autism gain, keep jobs after employer-based skills program
Temporary signal to be activated on Rt. 250/151 in Afton next week
Bethune-Cookman edges Liberty, 5-4
Labor group backs Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Winder’s gem propels VMI past Samford, 4-0
Men’s tennis: No. 3 UVA falls 5-2 at No. 1 Wake Forest
Tim Kaine on Russia investigation: ‘I can tell you, this is not fake’
Tim Kaine talks Meals on Wheels, healthcare, visits Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro visit
Herring continues fight against Trump travel ban
Skyline Drug Task Force arrests three area residents for marijuana distribution
Save Our Towns season finale: Harrisonburg embraces immigrants
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 