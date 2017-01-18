#16 UVA coasts to win at Boston College

A 15-0 first-half run created distance, and #16 UVA coasted from there in a 71-54 win at Boston College on Wednesday.

The Cavs (14-3, 4-2 ACC) won their third in a row in ACC play, and are now 5-1 in true road games in 2016-2017.

Boston College (9-10, 2-4 ACC) missed 13 of its first 16 from the floor and trailed 42-25 at the half.

The Eagles cut the lead to 12 on a jumper by Jerome Robinson with 15:03 to go, but Virginia responded with a 14-2 run over the next 3:28 to put the game away.

The BC backcourt duo of Robinson and Ky Bowman had come in averaging a combined 36.6 points per game, best in the ACC among starting backcourts, but they struggled against the Pack-Line, accounting for just 16 points on 7-of-20 shooting.

Devon Hall paced three ‘Hoos in double figures with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor. Isaiah Wilkins had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Darius Thompson had 10 points and four assists in 20 minutes off the bench.

Ty Jerome had a solid game off the bench as well, putting up five points and dishing out five assists in 23 minutes.