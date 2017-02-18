#14 UVA suffers worst loss in four years, beat down by #10 UNC

Six days ago, #14 UVA was a boxout away from being tied for first in the ACC. What a difference six days can make.

The Cavs (18-8, 8-6 ACC) lost their third in a row, and this one wasn’t close, as #10 UNC held Virginia to a season-low in a 65-41 win Saturday night in Chapel Hill.

The Heels (22-5, 11-3 ACC) led 34-22 at the break after leading by as many as 14 in the first half, taking control with a 22-5 run over an 11:07 stretch.

A London Perrantes and-one on the opening possession of the second half briefly got UVA back to within single digits, but that was it as far as this one being a game.

Virginia missed its first 17 from three-point range – after coming in shooting 38.9 percent from long-range, second-best in the ACC.

The ‘Hoos finished a woeful 2-of-20 from behind the arc, and were 27.8 percent (15-of-54) from the field overall.

Justin Jackson had 20 to lead UNC, 18 in the first half, on 6-of-8 shooting and 4-of-6 from three-point range.

Marial Shayok had 13 on 6-of-12 shooting to lead Virginia.

Team Notes

UVA (18-8, 8-6 ACC) has lost three straight games for the first time since January of 2011 (North Carolina, No. 1 Duke & Boston College)

Virginia is 3-5 vs. ranked opponents

The Cavaliers are 53-131 all-time vs. Carolina, including a 7-66 mark in Chapel Hill

UVA trailed by 12 points at halftime (34-22), tying for its largest halftime deficit of the season (36-24 vs. Ohio State)

UVA trailed by 27 points (63-36) at 3:35 in the second half, its largest deficit of the season (32-16 vs. Ohio State)

in the second half, its largest deficit of the season (32-16 vs. Ohio State) The 24-point loss was UVA’s largest this season and worst since its 35-point loss at Tennessee on Dec. 30, 2013

UVA’s 41 points, 15 field goals and 27.8 percent field goal shooting marked season lows for the Cavaliers

Player Notes

London Perrantes made his 126th career start and moved into sole possession of fifth place in program history

Perrantes (12 points) reached double figures for the sixth straight game

Marial Shayok led UVA with 13 points, reaching double figures for the 13 th time this season

time this season Mamadi Diakite has blocked three shots in each of the last three games and has two or more blocked shots in four straight games