#14 UVA suffers worst loss in four years, beat down by #10 UNC
Six days ago, #14 UVA was a boxout away from being tied for first in the ACC. What a difference six days can make.
The Cavs (18-8, 8-6 ACC) lost their third in a row, and this one wasn’t close, as #10 UNC held Virginia to a season-low in a 65-41 win Saturday night in Chapel Hill.
The Heels (22-5, 11-3 ACC) led 34-22 at the break after leading by as many as 14 in the first half, taking control with a 22-5 run over an 11:07 stretch.
A London Perrantes and-one on the opening possession of the second half briefly got UVA back to within single digits, but that was it as far as this one being a game.
Virginia missed its first 17 from three-point range – after coming in shooting 38.9 percent from long-range, second-best in the ACC.
The ‘Hoos finished a woeful 2-of-20 from behind the arc, and were 27.8 percent (15-of-54) from the field overall.
Justin Jackson had 20 to lead UNC, 18 in the first half, on 6-of-8 shooting and 4-of-6 from three-point range.
Marial Shayok had 13 on 6-of-12 shooting to lead Virginia.
Team Notes
- UVA (18-8, 8-6 ACC) has lost three straight games for the first time since January of 2011 (North Carolina, No. 1 Duke & Boston College)
- Virginia is 3-5 vs. ranked opponents
- The Cavaliers are 53-131 all-time vs. Carolina, including a 7-66 mark in Chapel Hill
- UVA trailed by 12 points at halftime (34-22), tying for its largest halftime deficit of the season (36-24 vs. Ohio State)
- UVA trailed by 27 points (63-36) at 3:35 in the second half, its largest deficit of the season (32-16 vs. Ohio State)
- The 24-point loss was UVA’s largest this season and worst since its 35-point loss at Tennessee on Dec. 30, 2013
- UVA’s 41 points, 15 field goals and 27.8 percent field goal shooting marked season lows for the Cavaliers
Player Notes
- London Perrantes made his 126th career start and moved into sole possession of fifth place in program history
- Perrantes (12 points) reached double figures for the sixth straight game
- Marial Shayok led UVA with 13 points, reaching double figures for the 13th time this season
- Mamadi Diakite has blocked three shots in each of the last three games and has two or more blocked shots in four straight games
