 jump to example.com

Nationals Report: Bryce Harper is back

Published Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017, 9:59 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

bryce harperThe Bryce Harper of 2016 hit .243. The Harper of 2017 is looking, and yes, it’s early, like the 2015 NL MVP.

Harper’s slash line is .404/.516/.846, and in last night’s 14-4 win at Atlanta, he had his second two-homer game in three games.

He already has six homers and 18 RBI in 14 games, and 12 walks in 64 plate appearances.

A note of caution here: Harper got off to a hot start in 2016. Through April 26, Harper was hitting .328/.430/.844 with nine homers and 24 RBI and 13 walks in 75 plate appearances over 19 games, before fading to his .243/.373/.441, 24 homers, 86 RBI finish.

I don’t know that anybody else has raised issue with this, but I have to wonder if the five-game stretch in July where Harper was out of action with reported stiffness in his neck had something to do with the decline.

Neither Harper nor the Nats raised issue with his health, and he played 147 games in 2016, so he was in the lineup basically every day.

In any case, the 2015 Harper –  .330/.460/.649, 42 HR, 99 RBI, 131 walks in 652 plate appearances – appears to be back.

 

Solid start for the Big Four

The top four starters – Gio Gonzalez, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Tanner Roark – are a combined 6-1 in 12 starts in 2017.

Most impressive, surprisingly, has been Gonzalez, who is just 1-0 in three starts, but has a rotation-best 1.33 ERA in 20.1 innings.

The issue has been the bullpen, which was unsettled coming out of spring training, with the front office unable to land a top-flight closer in the offseason. The decision to promote from within and go with Blake Treinen does not appear to be working out, to say the least, with Treinen posting a 7.11 ERA in his first eight appearances, allowing 10 hits and walking six in 6.1 innings, for a ghastly 2.53 WHIP.

Treinen retired just one of the five batters that he faced before being lifted in the ninth inning of Washington’s 3-1 win at Atlanta Tuesday night, handing the ball to Shawn Kelley to clean up his mess.

Kelley got out of a bases-loaded jam to record his first save of the season, but he hasn’t exactly been lights-out himself in 2017 – giving up five hits, including three homers, and walking two in six innings, with a 6.00 ERA.

The only guys effective out of the pen to date have been Matt Albers (0.00 ERA in four innings) and Koda Glover (3.18 ERA in 5.2 innings), neither of whom jump out immediately as closer types.

With perhaps the best everyday lineup and best starting rotation in the NL, the Nats’ fortunes in 2017 are going to hinge on coming to some kind of resolution to endgames.

Column by Chris Graham

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
CTB awards roads contracts totaling $69.6 million
Northam calls for dark money disclosure law
Spectrum Brands to retrain employees in Montgomery County
EMU scores 10 runs, but can’t slow down No. 1 Shenandoah
The need for hiring a reliable essay writing service
New robotics teaching lab enhances engineers’ skills
Virginia youths to learn safe driving skills at VSP Driver Training Complex
Focused ultrasound named a top clinical research achievement
Daniel Lynch dazzles as No. 11 Virginia tops JMU, 7-2
Gomez guides Squirrels in eighth inning uprising
Herring leads fight against Muslim ban on appeal
Mountain And Valley Solar Co-op selects Sigora Solar to serve group
Byler ends 40-day Healing Justice Fast
Lora’s long ball earns Potomac a 6-2 win
Ragged Branch Distillery to open craft spirits production in Albemarle County
Virginia Tech international affairs expert explains UK elections
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 