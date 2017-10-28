#13 Virginia Tech rolls past Duke, 24-3

Virginia Tech held Duke to 183 total yards in a stifling 24-3 win at rainy Lane Stadium Saturday night.

The 13th-ranked Hokies (7-1, 3-1 ACC) got on the board first, on a 4-yard TD run by Deshawn McClease that capped a nine-play, 71-yard drive with 5:06 left in the first quarter.

A 34-yard Joey Slye field goal nine seconds into the second quarter pushed the Tech lead to 10-0.

Duke got its only points of the night at the 5:09 mark of the second quarter, on a 31-yard Austin Parker field goal, that cut the margin to 10-3.

Just before halftime, Josh Jackson connected with Sean Savoy on a 26-yard TD pass that sent the teams to the locker room with the Hokies up 17-3.

The only scoring of the second half came on a tough Jackson 6-yard TD run with 2:31 to go in the third.

Jackson finished with 200 yards passing, completing 13 of his 27 pass attempts.

The Virginia Tech defense harassed Duke QB Daniel Jones all night. Jones was 10-for-24 passing for just 82 yards and an interception.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Blue Devils (4-5, 1-5 ACC).