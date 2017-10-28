#13 Virginia Tech rolls past Duke, 24-3
Virginia Tech held Duke to 183 total yards in a stifling 24-3 win at rainy Lane Stadium Saturday night.
The 13th-ranked Hokies (7-1, 3-1 ACC) got on the board first, on a 4-yard TD run by Deshawn McClease that capped a nine-play, 71-yard drive with 5:06 left in the first quarter.
A 34-yard Joey Slye field goal nine seconds into the second quarter pushed the Tech lead to 10-0.
Duke got its only points of the night at the 5:09 mark of the second quarter, on a 31-yard Austin Parker field goal, that cut the margin to 10-3.
Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchupChris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
Just before halftime, Josh Jackson connected with Sean Savoy on a 26-yard TD pass that sent the teams to the locker room with the Hokies up 17-3.
The only scoring of the second half came on a tough Jackson 6-yard TD run with 2:31 to go in the third.
Jackson finished with 200 yards passing, completing 13 of his 27 pass attempts.
The Virginia Tech defense harassed Duke QB Daniel Jones all night. Jones was 10-for-24 passing for just 82 yards and an interception.
The loss was the fifth straight for the Blue Devils (4-5, 1-5 ACC).
Discussion