 jump to example.com
 

#13 Virginia Tech rolls past Duke, 24-3

Published Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 10:55 pm

virginia tech sportsVirginia Tech held Duke to 183 total yards in a stifling 24-3 win at rainy Lane Stadium Saturday night.

The 13th-ranked Hokies (7-1, 3-1 ACC) got on the board first, on a 4-yard TD run by Deshawn McClease that capped a nine-play, 71-yard drive with 5:06 left in the first quarter.

A 34-yard Joey Slye field goal nine seconds into the second quarter pushed the Tech lead to 10-0.

Duke got its only points of the night at the 5:09 mark of the second quarter, on a 31-yard Austin Parker field goal, that cut the margin to 10-3.

    

Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchup

Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 

Just before halftime, Josh Jackson connected with Sean Savoy on a 26-yard TD pass that sent the teams to the locker room with the Hokies up 17-3.

The only scoring of the second half came on a tough Jackson 6-yard TD run with 2:31 to go in the third.

Jackson finished with 200 yards passing, completing 13 of his 27 pass attempts.

   

The Virginia Tech defense harassed Duke QB Daniel Jones all night. Jones was 10-for-24 passing for just 82 yards and an interception.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Blue Devils (4-5, 1-5 ACC).

 
Discussion