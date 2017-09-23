#13 Virginia Tech dominates ODU, wins 38-0

It took Virginia Tech a little while to get going, but the Hokies eventually got going.

The 13th-ranked Gobblers got a pair of touchdowns from Steven Peoples to expand on a 3-0 second-quarter lead, and the defense allowed ODU just 149 yards and seven first downs in what turned into a 38-0 blowout on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Jackson threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns for Virginia Tech (4-0), which hosts #2 Clemson in prime time next Saturday night.

The Hokies piled up 582 yards of total offense, 271 on the ground.

Senior wideout Cam Phillips had 106 yards receiving on seven catches for Virginia Tech.

ODU freshman quarterback Steven Williams Jr., in his first career start, was 8-for-26 passing for 85 yards and an interception.

The Monarchs (2-2) have lost two straight, both to ACC foes.