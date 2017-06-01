13 from current ACC schools on College Hall of Fame Ballot

Eleven former standouts and two former coaches from current Atlantic Coast Conference schools are among the 75 former players and six coaches named to the College Hall of Fame ballot, announced Thursday by the National Football Foundation.

bFrank Beamer, who retired from Virginia Tech after the 2015 season as the nation’s winningest active head coach, and is sixth on the all-time FBS wins list with 280 triumphs, and Mack Brown, who posted 69 of his 244 career victories as head coach at North Carolina, are the two coaching candidates with ACC ties.

Joining them on the ballot are former Florida State cornerback Terrell Buckley, Georgia Tech defensive end Marco Coleman, Georgia Tech wide receiver Calvin Johnson, Miami linebacker Ray Lewis, Miami safety Ed Reed, Miami defensive tackle Warren Sapp, NC State wide receiver Torry Holt, Pitt QB Matt Cavanaugh, Pitt running back Craig Hayward, Virginia quarterback Shawn Moore and Virginia safety Anthony Poindexter.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the ballot when you think that more than 5.19 million people have played college football and only 987 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of only 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. So being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to ever have played the game, and we are extremely proud to announce their names. We look forward to revealing the 2018 Class prior to the CFP National Championship in Atlanta, the esteemed home of the College Football Hall of Fame.”

The 2018 class will officially be inducted during the 61st NFF Annual Awards Dinner Dec. 4, 2018, at the New York Hilton Midtown. The inductees will be permanently enshrined at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta later that December and honored on the field during the 14th Annual National Hall of Fame Salute during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. They will also be honored at their respective schools at an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2018 season.

Current ACC schools have had 132 former players or coaches voted into the Hall of Fame.

Below are bios of players and coaches on the Hall of Fame ballot who have ties with current ACC schools. The bios were compiled by the National Football Foundation.

Frank Beamer-Murray State (1981-86), Virginia Tech (1987-2015)-Winningest active coach in FBS history at the time of his retirement…Ranks sixth on all-time FBS wins list trailing only Joe Paterno, Bobby Bowden, Pop Warner, Bear Bryant and Amos Alonzo Stagg with 280…Ranks fifth among all FBS coaches in games as a head coach…Registered 23 consecutive bowl appearances in his final 23 seasons, including a trip to the 1999 National Championship game…Guided teams to eight conference titles (one at Murray State) and posted 13 seasons with 10 or more wins.

Mack Brown-Appalachian State (1983), Tulane (1985-87), North Carolina (1988-97), Texas (1998-2013)-Led teams to 20 consecutive winning seasons (1990-2009) and had most overall wins (225) nationally from 1990-2013… Guided Tar Heels to a 21-3 record during last two seasons at UNC…Led Texas to the 2005 National Championship, two Big 12 titles and to 162 consecutive weeks ranked in the AP poll (2000–10).

Terrell Buckley, Florida State-Defensive Back-1991 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Thorpe Award…Led the nation in interceptions (12) and return yards (501) during final season at FSU…Seminoles’ all-time leader in career interceptions (21) who returned four interceptions and three punts for touchdowns in career.

Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh-Quarterback-1977 First Team All-American who led the Panthers to a 1976 national title…Led Pitt to three consecutive bowl wins, earning MVP honors in the 1977 Sugar and 1977 Gator bowls…Finished Pitt career ranked second all-time (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,916 career yards of total offense.

Marco Coleman, Georgia Tech-Linebacker-1991 First Team All-America pick…Two-time First Team All-ACC, leading Jackets to the national championship and an 11-0-1 record in 1990…28 career sacks rank 14th all-time in ACC history.

Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh-Running Back-1987 consensus First Team All-American who led the nation in rushing his final season and finished fifth in Heisman voting…Left Pitt as the second-leading rusher in school history (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,086 career rushing yards…Rushed for at least 100 yards in every game of 1987 season.

Torry Holt, North Carolina State-Wide Receiver-1998 consensus First Team All-American who was the only receiver in the top 10 of the 1998 Heisman Trophy voting…1998 ACC Player of the Year who earned First Team All-Conference honors as a receiver and punt returner…NC State’s all-time leader in receiving (3,379) and all-purpose yards (1,979).

Calvin Johnson, Georgia Tech-Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American (unanimous in 2006) and winner of the 2006 Biletnikoff Award…Three-time First Team All-ACC pick, earning 2006 ACC Player of the Year and 2004 ACC Rookie of the Year honors…Still holds six Tech records, including career touchdown receptions (28) and career receiving yards (2,927).

Ray Lewis, Miami (Fla.)-Linebacker-1995 First Team All-American and Butkus Award runner-up…Led Canes to Fiesta and Orange bowl appearances and ranks sixth all-time at Miami with 388 career tackles…Two-time First Team All-Big East performer who twice led the league in tackles.

Shawn Moore, Virginia-Quarterback-1990 First Team All-American, finishing fourth in 1990 Heisman voting and leading UVA to its first-ever No. 1 ranking…1990 ACC Player of the Year and 1989 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, who led Cavaliers to a share of the 1989 ACC title…Finished career with virtually every UVA passing and total offense record.

Anthony Poindexter, Virginia-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1998…Three-time All-ACC pick and 1998 ACC Defensive Player of the Year…Holds five school records and finished career with 342 tackles and 12 interceptions.

Ed Reed, Miami (Fla.)-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American (consensus-‘00, unanimous-’01) who led Miami to four bowl wins, including the national championship at the 2002 Rose Bowl…2001 Big East Defensive Player of the Year, leading Canes to consecutive Big East titles…Miami’s all-time leader in career INTs (21) and career INT return yards (389).

Warren Sapp, Miami (Fla.)-Defensive Tackle-1994 unanimous First Team All-American who finished sixth in Heisman voting… Recipient of the 1994 Lombardi and Nagurski awards and named Big East Defensive Player of the Year…Led Canes to national title game appearance in 1995.