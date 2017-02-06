#12 UVA strangles depleted #4 Louisville, 71-55

Fourth-ranked Louisville hung around for a half missing two starters, but #12 UVA took control in the second half to post a dominating 71-55 win Monday.

The Cards (19-5, 7-4 ACC) were without Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang, who were suspended following a team rules violation over the weekend.

Even down those two, and with just seven scholarship players suited up – Louisville is also missing starting point guard Quentin Snider and his backup, Tony Hicks – the Cardinals led by as many as seven in the first half.

UVA (18-5, 8-3 ACC) closed out the opening 20 minutes on a 7-2 run to go in down just two at the break, 34-32.

The Cavs then asserted control on both ends in the second half, limiting Louisville to 6-of-24 shooting (25 percent) from the floor.

Virginia opened the half on a 22-5 run over a lengthy 11:13 stretch to go up 15, at 54-39, and it would never get closer than 11 from there.

The ‘Hoos shot 59.1 percent (13-of-22) from the floor in the second half, and 53.2 percent (25-of-47) for the game.

London Perrantes had 18 points to lead Virginia. Isaiah Wilkins had his first career double-double, with 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Darius Thompson had 10 points in 20 minutes off the bench.

V.J. King had 24 on 8-of-14 shooting to lead Louisville.

Game Notes

UVA dominated the boards, with a 38-19 advantage, and had a 32-22 edge in points in the paint.

Louisville did force 14 Virginia turnovers, but had a narrow 11-8 margin in points off turnovers, despite committing only five turnovers on its end.

The Cavs were 18-of-20 from the free-throw line, while Louisville was 10-of-15. Virginia had lost two of three coming in, and in both losses, at Villanova and at Syracuse, the Cavs’ opponents had attempted 20 or more from the line, and UVA had attempted five or less.