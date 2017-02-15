 jump to example.com

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

Published Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 11:09 pm

uva basketball#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (21-5, 9-4 ACC) have won six straight after a 3-4 start in conference play. Virginia (18-7, 8-5 ACC) have lost three of four to fall back in the pack in the ACC standings.

The difference-maker was Jayson Tatum, who had 26 points on the night, hitting six of his seven shots from three-point range, including five of his six after halftime.

UVA had led 25-21 at the break, but Duke hit its first five shots from the field, taking the lead at 28-27 with 18:24 to go on Tatum’s first three of the half, and never trailed again.

The Cavs couldn’t get anything from its big two – London Perrantes and Marial Shayok were a combined 7-of-22 from the floor.

But it was still a four-point game, at 48-44 Duke, with 3:28 to go, before Tatum daggered Virginia with a pair of threes to push the lead to 10 with 1:56 left.

Perrantes finished with 14 points to lead UVA. Freshman Ty Jerome had 13 on 5-of-8 shooting in 18 minutes off the bench.

The Duke backcourt combo of Luke Kennard and Grayson Allen was a combined 5-of-20 from the floor. Kennard finished with 16 points, the bulk of that coming in the final 1:33 as he hit 7-of-8 at the line to help close out the game.

