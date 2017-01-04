#11 UVA drops second straight: Pitt wins in OT, 88-76

A London Perrantes three with 2.4 seconds left sent the game to overtime, but Pitt dominated from there in an 88-76 win over #11 UVA on Wednesday night.

Virginia (11-3, 1-2 ACC) has now lost two in a row in ACC play after opening conference play with a road win at then-#6 Louisville.

Pitt (12-3, 1-1 ACC) went on a 9-0 run to open the OT period, all on threes – two by Brandon Jeter, who was 3-of-5 from long-range on the night, after having made nine three-pointers on the season coming in.

The Panthers connected on 13-of-21 (61.9 percent) from three-point range. Coming into the game, Pitt had shot 37.3 percent from behind the arc.

Jamel Artis had 24 points for the Panthers, and was 6-of-7 on threes. Cameron Robinson added 16, and was 4-of-5 from long-range.

Even with the offensive explosion, the Cavs were still able to hang around, despite being dominated on the boards (42-24 Pitt advantage) and also giving up a 21-8 Pitt advantage in second-chance points.

Perrantes had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 38 minutes, with three assists and no turnovers.

Devon Hall had 15 points and nine rebounds for the ‘Hoos. Marial Shayok had 14, but was just 3-for-10 from the field in the second half and overtime.

Darius Thompson had 11 and Jared Reuter 10, both off the bench.